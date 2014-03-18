Preview: Bruins at Devils

The Boston Bruins look to extend their winning streak into double digits for the first time in over two years on Tuesday when they visit the New Jersey Devils. The beat went on as Jarome Iginla scored twice in his 1,300th NHL game on Monday in Boston’s 4-1 victory over Minnesota. The surging Bruins increased their lead to five points over idle Pittsburgh for the top spot in the Eastern Conference and will vie for their first 10-game winning streak since November 2011.

Martin Brodeur stopped 25 shots in New Jersey’s 4-3 triumph over Boston on Oct. 26 but saw his personal four-game winning streak come to an end with Saturday’s 3-0 setback to Tampa Bay. The future Hall-of-Famer has been confirmed to start on Tuesday for the Devils, who will wear the retro red-and-green ensemble. “I don’t know, the last time we wore that we didn’t do too well,” Brodeur said, referring to New Jersey’s 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Jan. 26.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (46-17-5): Iginla has scored six goals and set up another on his five-game point streak and collected one tally and two assists in the team’s previous meeting with New Jersey. Milan Lucic also scored against the Devils, but saw his four-game point streak come to an end versus the Wild. Boston captain Zdeno Chara, who will celebrate his 37th birthday on Tuesday, notched two assists against Minnesota and has recorded at least one point in four of his last five games (two goals, three assists).

ABOUT THE DEVILS (29-26-13): After losing two games in the Sunshine State, New Jersey has little room for error as it tries to erase a five-point deficit in a bid for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. “The best medicine for this is to win (Tuesday‘s) hockey game,” veteran Jaromir Jagr said of the team’s predicament. “... The biggest confidence would be a victory, especially against a team like Boston.” The Devils can take solace in knowing that 10 of their remaining 14 games are at home, where they have recorded an 8-1-1 mark in their last 10.

OVERTIME

1. Should Boston emerge victorious on Tuesday, the winning streak will match Anaheim’s 10-game stretch in December for the longest in the NHL this season.

2. New Jersey went 4-for-7 on the power play in the first meeting, but has just three goals win the man advantage in the last seven games.

3. The Bruins had won 11 of the previous 12 contests versus the Devils prior to the October meeting.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Bruins 2