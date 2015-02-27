Preview: Bruins at Devils

The sputtering Boston Bruins look to improve their grasp on the second wild card in the Eastern Conference when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Bruins, who are clinging to a two-point lead over Florida, dropped a 2-1 decision to Vancouver on Tuesday for their seventh loss in eight contests (1-5-2). Patrice Bergeron was held in check by the Canucks but has scored six goals and set up four others in his last 11 games and has notched one tally and three assists in Boston’s two victories over New Jersey this season.

After winning the first four contests of their six-game homestand, the Devils saw a glorious opportunity to cut into their eight-point deficit behind the Bruins go by the boards with a 3-1 setback to Calgary on Wednesday. Mike Cammalleri scored for the fifth time in four contests to increase his club-best goal total to 23 and notched two assists in a 4-2 loss to Boston on Nov. 10. Cammalleri has recorded five goals and one assist during his four-game point streak while Jordin Tootoo has netted one tally and set up three others in the same span.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (29-22-9): With his team vying for its eighth straight postseason appearance, coach Claude Julien told reporters he’s casting a deaf ear toward any perceived job security issues. “It’s not even an issue for me, to be honest with you,” Julien said. “I’ve got to come in here and do my job. It doesn’t matter that other people think (or) whether upper management thinks there needs to be change, those things don’t matter to me.” Last month, team chief executive officer Charlie Jacobs publicly declared it would be “unacceptable” should the club miss the postseason.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (25-27-9): Jaromir Jagr was held off the scoresheet for a career-high eighth straight contest on Wednesday before being sent to the Panthers the following day for a second-round pick in the 2015 draft and a third-round selection in 2016. “Timing is something that sometimes you don’t and can’t control,” general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “... It gave us an opportunity to acquire two picks that we feel could help us in the future.” The 43-year-old Jagr, who will play for his eighth NHL team, ranks sixth all-time in goals (716), seventh in assists (1,068) and fifth in points (1,784).

OVERTIME

1. Boston C Carl Soderberg scored a goal in each meeting with New Jersey while LW Milan Lucic tallied twice in a 3-0 win on Jan. 8.

2. Devils G Cory Schneider will get the nod on Friday and “likely” will do so again on Saturday in Columbus, according to Lamoriello.

3. Boston has won 14 of its last 17 meetings with New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Devils 2