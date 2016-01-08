Preview: Bruins at Devils

The Boston Bruins continue their quest for their first victory of 2016 when they begin a five-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Boston halted a three-game skid by ending December with a triumph over Ottawa in the back end of a home-and-home series but has gone right back to its losing ways this month.

The Bruins opened the calendar year with a disappointing 5-1 loss to Original Six rival Montreal in the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium and completed their 1-2-0 homestand with a 3-2 setback against Washington on Tuesday. Boston will be without David Krejci and defenseman Adam McQuaid (upper-body injuries) while Brad Marchand finishes serving his three-game suspension, and New Jersey won’t have leading scorer Mike Cammalleri in the lineup and also could be missing Tyler Kennedy and blue-liner John Moore due to injuries. The Devils also are looking to avoid a third straight loss after producing a total of one goal in defeats to Detroit and Montreal. Boston took the opener of its three-game season series with New Jersey on Dec. 20, claiming a 2-1 decision at home after Ryan Spooner scored the lone goal of the shootout.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (20-14-4): McQuaid was placed on injured reserve Thursday, two days after being drilled into the boards from behind by Zach Sill - a hit that earned the Capitals forward a two-game suspension. Krejci, who has not gone more than one game without a point since Nov. 21 and 23, will miss his fourth consecutive contest. Patrice Bergeron, who leads the team with 37 points, was named Boston’s lone representative in the 2016 All-Star Game.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (20-16-5): Cammalleri was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an upper-body injury that already had sidelined him for three games. Kennedy missed Wednesday’s loss with an upper-body ailment and defenseman David Schlemko sat out with a lower-body injury while Moore was hurt blocking a shot early in the first period of that contest. Bobby Farnham found himself $2,000 poorer Thursday as he was fined by the NHL for a diving incident in a game versus Ottawa on Dec. 30.

OVERTIME

1. Devils All-Star G Cory Schneider has allowed fewer than three goals in 21 of his last 27 starts.

2. Boston recalled RW David Pastrnak from Providence just three days after assigning him to the American Hockey League club.

3. Only Arizona (eight) has allowed more short-handed goals than New Jersey (six) this season.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Bruins 2