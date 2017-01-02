Preview: Bruins at Devils

The Boston Bruins are getting contributions from more players in the offensive end and hope to continue that trend when they visit the struggling New Jersey Devils on Monday night. David Pastrnak didn't add to his team-leading 19 goals in the last six straight games, but the Bruins stand 3-1-1 in their last five contests and climbed closer to the top of the Atlantic Division.

Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner each boast five-game point streaks while Frank Vatrano owns two goals and two assists in his first five contests of the season and veteran Patrice Bergeron scored in back-to-back outings for the Bruins. It might not take many to top the Devils, who came into Sunday 27th in the league in goals per game (2.24) and could be without talented left wing Taylor Hall (23 points) for a third straight contest. New Jersey also lost defenseman John Moore (13 points) to concussion indefinitely after he was checked from behind by Washington’s Tom Wilson in a 6-2 loss on Saturday. The Devils are 2-9-1 in their last 12 games overall and Cory Schneider (10-12-5, .904 save percentage) is expected back in net after sitting out the last two in favor of backup Keith Kinkaid.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, NESN (Boston), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (20-15-4): The only bad news lately for Boston is the loss of power forward David Backes, who suffered a concussion in Thursday’s victory over Buffalo and is out indefinitely. Spooner has three goals and four assists while Krug boasts seven helpers during their point streaks and Bergeron scored three times in the last five contests after recording four in his first 31 games of the season. Brad Marchand leads the team with 21 assists and 31 points – five better than Pastrnak – and goalie Tuukka Rask gave up one or fewer goals in four of the last eight contests.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (14-16-7): New Jersey was blanked on nine power-play opportunities in Saturday’s loss and is 1-for-22 with the man advantage over the past four outings. “It’s a combination of things right now,” New Jersey coach John Hynes told reporters. “It’s a lack of execution. It’s a lack of not making the right puck decisions at certain times. Our battle level, when we get into battles, has to be stronger. We’re in a perfect storm right now.” Leading scorer Travis Zajac (24 points) has gone 14 games without a goal and owns only one assist in the past seven contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Bruins have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 2-1 triumph at home Oct. 20.

2. New Jersey D Steve Santini, a 2013 second-round pick, was recalled to replace Moore and could make his season debut.

3. Boston C David Krejci is four shy of 500 career points and boasts five (two goals) in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Bruins 2