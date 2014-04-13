Devils 3, Bruins 2: Defenseman Marek Zidlicky scored twice to send Martin Brodeur out a winner in potentially his last appearance with host New Jersey.

Travis Zajac scored and set up a goal and Jaromir Jagr notched a pair of assists to increase his career total to 1,050, moving past Hall-of-Famer Gordie Howe for eighth place on the NHL’s all-time list. Jagr also tied Steve Yzerman for sixth place on the all-time points list with 1,755.

Brodeur, who finished with 16 saves, is an unrestricted free agent and is looking to continue his career in 2014-15 as the Devils intend to turn over the reins to Cory Schneider. The crowd appreciatively serenaded the 41-year-old Brodeur throughout the contest, picking up the volume while chanting his name in the third period.

Loui Eriksson scored a power-play goal late in the first period and Brad Marchand tallied from the doorstep with 16 seconds left in the third. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins failed to net the equalizer and will face Original Six-rival Detroit in the first round of the playoffs. Boston finished with 117 points, which ranks third in team history behind a franchise-high 121 in 1970-71 and 119 the following season.

Jagr wired a centering feed from deep in the left circle to Zajac, who gained inside position on Bruins defenseman Matt Bartkowski and tapped the puck past Chad Johnson (28 saves) to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 3:52 of the third period. Zidlicky, who opened the scoring with a wraparound 7:12 into the first, doubled the advantage at 6:13 of the third with a blast from above the left circle for a power-play goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Jersey president and GM Lou Lamoriello told reporters during the first intermission that coach Peter DeBoer is under contract with the team for next season. DeBoer’s job had been rumored to be in question. ... Zidlicky’s first goal enabled Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick to secure the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is awarded to the goaltender(s) having played in at least 25 games for the team with the fewest tallies scored against it. Quick would be the lone recipient as former King Ben Scrivens is playing with Edmonton and Martin Jones only competed in 19 contests. ... Boston opted to rest many of its key stars as Fs Patrice Bergeron, Jarome Iginla, David Krejci and Milan Lucic joined captain Zdeno Chara as spectators. The team recalled Fs Craig Cunningham, Justin Florek, Matt Lindblad and Alexander Khokhlachev from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.