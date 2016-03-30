Devils 2, Bruins 1

NEWARK, N.J. -- Travis Zajac and Reid Boucher scored power-play goals as the New Jersey Devils damaged the Boston Bruins’ playoff hopes with a 2-1 victory at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

The Bruins have 88 points, one more than the Detroit Red Wings, who were still in action Tuesday. The teams are fighting for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Philadelphia Flyers also have 87 points as they fight with Boston and Detroit for the second Eastern Conference wild card. However, the Flyers have played two fewer games than the Bruins, who have lost six of seven in regulation.

Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 39 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Devils

Brad Marchand scored the lone goal for the Bruins, who received 13 saves from Tuukka Rask.

Boucher scored the game-winner at 4:05 of the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie. After Kyle Palmieri had his shot blocked, Zajac snapped a pass across the ice to an open Boucher, who whipped a shot past Rask before the goalie could shift across the net.

Despite holding a 24-12 shots advantage, the Bruins were merely tied with the Devils after two periods.

Zajac scored a power-play goal while the Bruins were without Patrice Bergeron, their top penalty-killing forward who was in the box for high sticking. Zajac took a pass from Boucher and snapped a shot from the middle of the ice that beat Rask far side to make it 1-0 with 3:01 left in the first period.

The Bruins trailed until early in the second period, when Marchand scored his 35th goal. Marchand accepted a pass from defenseman Zdeno Chara, split Devils defensemen Adam Larsson and Andy Greene before faking out Kinkaid for a backhand goal to make it 1-1.

In the third period, the Bruins had multiple golden opportunities to tie the game. Matt Beleskey had a chance to put a rebound into a gaping net with about eight minutes remaining, but Kinkaid managed to get enough of the attempt to preserve the lead.

Shots on goal in the third period were 16-3 in favor of the Bruins, giving Boston a 40-15 edge on the night.

NOTES: Bruins RW Lee Stempniak played his first game in New Jersey since he was traded by the Devils to Boston on Feb. 29. Stempniak still ranks third for the Devils with 15 goals and 41 points. ... The Bruins made D Tyler Randell and D Zach Trotman healthy scratches. ... The Bruins signed Yale D Rob O‘Gara and Miami (Ohio) C Sean Kuraly to entry-level deals. ... Devils G Cory Schneider hopes he can return Thursday after missing 11 games with a knee injury. ... Devils G Scott Wedgewood was on the bench for the first time since making his NHL debut on March 20.