Brodeur wins in possible Devils finale

NEWARK, N.J. -- Following the New Jersey Devils’ 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon at Prudential Center, the Devils skated to center ice to salute the sell-out crowd that attended their final game of the season.

The crowd cheered and the players waved, but the players weren’t going to let goaltender Martin Brodeur off the ice until he took what was likely a final victory lap around the ice.

The 41-year-old veteran, playing in what was likely his final game with the Devils and perhaps in his Hall of Fame career, stopped 16 shots to add to his NHL record for career victories at 668.

Brodeur also holds the records for shutouts (124) and games played by a goaltender (1,259).

Brodeur wouldn’t rule out anything following the game, including retirement, but appreciated the support the fans showed him throughout the game.

”(Left winger Patrik Elias) asked me,“ Brodeur said. ”He was saying, ‘Go by yourself, you deserve it.’ I have a great relationship with some of the players that have been here a while, and that was nice of him. I probably would have done it anyway, but it was kind of nice for him to step in.

“Them showing their appreciation, it was really (great) for me, my family and friends. We’re all in the same boat a little bit. It was a nice ovation at the end.”

Brodeur made a pair of classic glove saves in the contest, on shots from right winger Reilly Smith and center Carl Soderberg. The final shot Brodeur faced eluded him, a backhander from center Brad Marchand with 16 seconds remaining in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to ruin Brodeur’s day.

“We wanted to get a win for Marty,” Devils center Dainius Zubrus said. “Started the game good, and the second period wasn’t the way we wanted, but before the third we talked about it and mentioned it a few times that we’ll give it all we have and win for Marty. Nice for him to go off the ice the way he did.”

The Devils caught a break as they faced a Bruins team that rested many of its key players with the postseason beginning this week. Left winger Loui Eriksson was one of the few regulars in the lineup for the Bruins, and he scored late in the first period to create a 1-1 tie.

“That was the main thing,” Marchand said about avoiding injuries against the Devils. “We didn’t have our best game, but we’re looking to the playoffs.”

Center Travis Zajac broke the tie early in the third period, and defenseman Marek Zidlicky scored his second of two goals in the game less than three minutes later to push the lead to 3-1.

Marchand sliced the margin to one by beating Brodeur on a late power play.

“If this is his last game, it is (cool) to have scored,” Marchand said. “I should have the puck.”

It was a bittersweet day for the Devils, who earned a win in a meaningless game. Even if Brodeur decides to retire or signs elsewhere after the season, Zajac said nothing would diminish the eight years he spent with the future Hall of Famer as a teammate.

”It’ll hit me in the next couple of days, but obviously he’s just the best goalie to ever play the game hands down,“ Zajac said. ”He deserves all the credit over the years, and people will remember him for his Stanley Cups and championships and all those records.

“He’ll always be a Devil.”

NOTES: Boston, which previously clinched the best regular-season record in the league, will open the playoffs against the Detroit Red Wings. ... The Bruins rested many of their key players for the postseason. RW Jarome Iginla, LW Milan Lucic, LW Daniel Paille, C Chris Kelly, D Zdeno Chara, C Patrice Bergeron and C David Krejci were all given the afternoon off. ... The Devils announced that coach Peter DeBoer would be back next season. ... With two assists, Devils RW Jaromir Jagr tied Steve Yzerman for sixth on the career scoring list with 1,755 points and passed Gordie Howe for eighth on the career assists at 1,050. ... The Devils were without C Adam Henrique (lower body), D Bryce Salvador (lower body) and LW Ryane Clowe (upper body).