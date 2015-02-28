Spooner scores OT winner as Bruins edge Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Center Ryan Spooner’s first NHL goal occurred at the most opportune time for the Boston Bruins.

With Boston clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the 23-year-old Spooner scored at 2:46 of overtime to lead the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at the Prudential Center.

Spooner, Boston’s third pick in the 2010 draft, finished off a 4-on-2 rush, ripping a shot from the left circle into the top left corner. Right winger David Pastrnak had the assist.

The Devils had rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the third period.

”I came off the bench and it was four on two and I got a great pass,“ said Spooner. ”I‘m not sure if it went off the guy’s (Devils forward Adam Henrique) stick, but I‘m just happy I scored.

“It was great to get that first one. I was honestly shocked. I was like ‘oh wow it actually went in.”

Spooner has 12 assists in his 34-game career.

The Bruins picked up two vital points and now have 69. The Devils earned one point and trail them by nine points. Boston (30-22-9) won for just the second time in the past nine games (2-5-2) and moved four points ahead of the Florida Panthers for that final post-season berth.

”It doesn’t matter for us who scores,“ said Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara. ”I‘m very happy for him (Spooner), but more importantly is that we got two points.

“Everybody’s looking for separation. That’s obviously a motive for every team right now. For us every game is obviously important.”

Goaltender Niklas Svedberg stopped 29 shots for the Bruins. He was filling in for Tuukka Rask, who had played in 18 straight games, starting 16 of them. Rask was scratched because of illness.

Goalie Cory Schneider made 31 saves for the Devils.

The Devils (25-28-9) skated in their first game without right winger Jaromir Jagr, who was traded to Florida on Thursday for a second-round pick in the 2015 draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2016.

Boston received goals from Pastrnak and left winger Daniel Paille. Pastrnak led the Bruins with six shots and three takeaways.

New Jersey struck for two quick goals in the third period to tie it at 2. Right winger Jordin

Tootoo, who recorded five hits, scored at 8:06 on a feed from left winger Mike Cammalleri, who picked off an attempted clear from Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

The goal extended Tootoo’s point streak to a season best five straight games.

“We were in the game, so it’s in our destiny,” said Devils coach Lou Lamoriello. “We gave ourselves a chance to win. That’s all you can ask.”

Center Travis Zajac registered his ninth goal of the season and first in 15 games, sending a snap shot from the right circle on the power play at 5:57. He was assisted by Henrique and forward Jacob Josefson.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead with his seventh goal of the season at 1:40 of the third period. Right winger Reilly Smith and Paille were credited with assists.

The Bruins’ first-period goal was set up by one of four New Jersey turnovers in the period. Defenseman Adam Larsson failed to clear the puck deep in the Devils’ zone and Bruins right winger Loui Eriksson intercepted it. He slipped it to an open Paille in front of the net, who fired a one-timer for his third goal of the season and second in as many games at 8:39.

The Devils took one shot in the first minute of the game, then could only manage three en route to being outshot 12-4.

NOTES: Devils’ LW Mike Cammalleri led his team with five shots. He leads New Jersey with 32 points. ... The Bruins recalled G Jeremy Smith from Providence of the American Hockey League to back up G Niklas Svedberg. ... Boston C David Krejci missed his third game with a partially torn MCL in his left knee. ... The Devils closed out a season-high six-game homestand. ... New Jersey played the 15th of 18th sets of back-to-back games. It plays at Columbus on Saturday. ... Devils’ LW Martin Havlat skated in his first game since Feb. 14th, taking just two shots. He was a healthy scratch in the last five games. ... Devils D Mark Fraser skated in his 200th game.