Preview: Bruins at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to continue their magical run at Honda Center on Tuesday, when they host the Boston Bruins. The Ducks are the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home, posting a 17-0-2 mark in their own building. Corey Perry scored a power-play goal 4:58 into overtime in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Vancouver as Anaheim won its seventh straight in front of its home fans and 13th of 14 overall.

“(Sometimes) it does get a little frustrating, but we have confidence in this building and with our team,” said Nick Bonino, who forged a 3-3 tie with 1:27 remaining in the third period. Boston knows a thing or two about playing well at home, improving to 15-1-2 in its last 18 at TD Garden with a 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins begin a brutal three-game road trip against the California clubs, who boast a collective 46-6-7 mark at home this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (28-12-2): Torey Krug snapped an 11-game goal-scoring drought by tallying twice and adding an assist for his first career three-point performance on Saturday. Daniel Paille, who collected a goal and an assist against Winnipeg, knows what’s in store on the upcoming road trip. “I think this will definitely be our toughest challenge coming up playing those three Western teams, I don’t think they have many losses at home,” Paille said. “It’s definitely going to be a tough road trip, but I think we’re looking forward to that challenge with the best of that conference or that division, and being able to match up to their intensity and their physical play.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (31-8-5): Sunday’s late uprising allowed Jonas Hiller to extend his franchise-best winning streak to 11 games. The 31-year-old netminder, who was named to Switzerland’s Olympic roster on Monday, hasn’t lost since dropping a 3-2 decision to Los Angeles on Dec. 3 - but he also came up short in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Oct. 31. Hiller yielded the lone tally in the bonus format to Jarome Iginla to drop to 3-1-1 lifetime versus the Bruins.

OVERTIME

1. Perry’s tally was Anaheim’s second in 34 opportunities with the man advantage in the last 11 contests.

2. Boston continues its road trip against Los Angeles (home record: 14-5-2) on Thursday and San Jose (15-1-3) on Saturday.

3. Anaheim is off to a franchise-best start through 44 games, topping the previous mark of 29-9-6 in 2006-07.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Ducks 1