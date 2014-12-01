Preview: Bruins at Ducks

The Boston Bruins kick off a four-game road trip when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Boston is coming off a mediocre three-game homestand on which it posted a 1-1-1 record. After being shut out by Montreal and dropping an overtime decision to Pittsburgh, the Bruins salvaged the finale with a 2-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Friday as defenseman Dougie Hamilton set up Milan Lucic’s tying goal in the third period before scoring 3:39 into the extra session.

Anaheim enters with its first regulation losing streak of the season as it closed November with a 5-3-5 mark. The Ducks, who needed extra time in five straight games and seven of eight earlier in the month, closed a three-game homestand Friday with a loss to Chicago before suffering a 6-4 defeat at San Jose the following night. Anaheim fell behind 5-1 before Corey Perry and captain Ryan Getzlaf combined for three goals and three assists to get it within one, but the rally fell short as the Ducks fell to 0-2-0 versus the Sharks this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (14-9-1): Boston doesn’t expect David Krejci or captain Zdeno Chara back anytime soon as neither player made the trip to Anaheim. Krejci (undisclosed) and Chara (knee) both are expected to miss the entire trek, bringing the latter’s total to 19 consecutive games missed and keeping the former sidelined for 14 of the last 16 contests. Right wing Craig Cunningham was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday and accompanied the team on its trip.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (14-6-5): Jason LaBarbera kept Anaheim in the game Saturday, stopping all 15 shots he faced after replacing Frederik Andersen. But the veteran journeyman suffered an upper-body injury during his relief stint and is listed as day-to-day, meaning the Ducks may have to recall a goaltender from Norfolk of the AHL. Defenseman Eric Brewer made his debut for Anaheim on Saturday after being acquired from Tampa Bay a day earlier and logged just over 15 minutes of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey’s next goal will be his 12th of the season, which will establish a new career high for the 26-year-old.

2. Lucic has scored in each of his last two games after going seven contests without a goal.

3. Perry registered three points Saturday after collecting only two in his previous six games since returning from a case of the mumps.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Bruins 3