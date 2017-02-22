Preview: Bruins at Ducks

A change behind the bench has dramatically reversed the fortunes of the Boston Bruins and not even the NHL's dreaded bye week could slow the momentum. The resurgent Bruins look to remain perfect under interim coach Bruce Cassidy when they continue their four-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Boston extended its winning streak to four with a 2-1 overtime victory at Pacific Division-leading San Jose on Sunday and in the process became only the fourth team out of 20 to earn a win coming out of a bye. "Obviously it's been well documented that teams coming out of the break haven't been winning, so it was good to get this one," Bruins defenseman Torey Krug said. While Boston is on a roll, the Ducks are going in the other direction, dropping to 3-5-1 in February following a 3-2 setback at lowly Arizona on Monday. Anaheim has dominated the series against the Bruins with six consecutive victories, including a 4-3 victory at Boston on Dec. 15.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, NESN (Boston), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-23-6): Brad Marchand delivered in overtime against the Sharks to continue a hot streak that has seen him register eight goals and six assists over the past nine games. The trio of Ryan Spooner, Frank Vatrano and Jimmy Hayes has also become an offensive force under Cassidy, combining for nine points over the past three games. Tuukka Rask has stopped 54 of 55 shots in his last two games, but he is 1-4-1 with a 3.48 goals-against average versus Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (31-20-10): Anaheim has been limited to two goals or fewer seven times in nine games and has scored five goals in the past four contests. A newly reconfigured line of captain Ryan Getzlaf centering Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase has had a hand in all three goals over the past two games, with Getzlaf setting up the lone tally against Los Angeles before scoring twice in Arizona. Kase had four shots on goal versus the Kings, a number matched by Ritchie against the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks G John Gibson, who had two shutouts in his last three starts, has never faced Boston.

2. Krug has one goal and five assists during a five-game point streak.

3. Ducks F Antoine Vermette's will have a hearing Thursday to appeal his 10-game suspension for slashing a linesman.

PREVIEW: Ducks 3, Bruins 2