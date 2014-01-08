(Updated: UPDATING: Los Angeles’ home record altered after shootout loss to Minnesota)

Ducks 5, Bruins 2: Mathieu Perreault scored twice and Jonas Hiller extended his winning streak to 12 games by turning aside 30 shots and Anaheim netted four goals on special teams to improve to a franchise-best 18-0-2 at home.

Corey Perry celebrated being named to Canada’s Olympic team by scoring a power-play goal and Nick Bonino and Perreault also tallied with the man advantage for the Ducks, who have won 14 of their last 15 contests. Andrew Cogliano recorded a short-handed tally and future Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne notched a pair of assists on a day that he was selected to represent Finland for the sixth time in the Olympics.

Daniel Paille scored for the fourth time in five contests and defenseman Dougie Hamilton also tallied for the Bruins, who have dropped four of their last five road games. Boston continues its brutal three-game trek through California against Los Angeles (home record: 14-5-3) on Thursday and San Jose (15-1-3) on Saturday.

After being outshot by a 16-3 margin in the first period, Anaheim scored a pair of power-play goals 2:36 apart to take hold of the contest. Perreault shoveled the puck over the shoulder of Tuukka Rask (15 saves) at 5:53 of the session before Perry cleaned up a rebound for his team-leading 24th goal - and second in as many days.

Cogliano converted Daniel Winnik’s touch pass by beating Rask at 17:10 to give the Ducks a 3-0 lead before Paille backhanded the puck between the pads of Hiller with 16 seconds remaining in the session. Hamilton trimmed the deficit to one by blasting a shot from the right circle inside the near post, but Bonino and Perreault answered just over three minutes apart late in the third to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: While Selanne will be joined by Ducks D Sami Vatanen and Rask on Finland’s roster, current teammate C Saku Koivu was not selected to represent his country on Tuesday. ... Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf notched two assists and joined Bruins C Patrice Bergeron on Team Canada while Boston RW Loui Eriksson will pair up with Ducks LW Jakob Silfverberg to represent Sweden. ... Boston LW Milan Lucic was a late scratch due to illness. ... Hiller’s last setback was a 3-2 decision to Los Angeles on Dec. 3. ... Anaheim scored more than one power-play goal in a game for the first time since tallying twice in a 4-2 victory over Phoenix on Nov. 23.