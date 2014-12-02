Andersen, Ducks hold off Bruins

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With a dash of persistence and a heavy pinch of penalty killing, the Anaheim Ducks earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Monday night.

Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen and center Devante Smith-Pelly each scored off plays they effectively started and finished. Left winger Matt Beleskey scored the game-winning goal for Anaheim (15-6-5), while left wingers Brad Marchand and Simon Gagne tallied for Boston.

“I think we played a full 60 minutes tonight, our best players were our best, (goalie) Freddie (Andersen) was great for us when we needed him, and that’s the game we need to play,” Beleskey said.

Each team killed three penalties and surrendered no power-play goals, though the Bruins outshot the Ducks 11-1 with the extra skater.

Andersen saved 32 of the 34 pucks sent his way, while Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 25 of 28 shots.

“Freddie was great,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I thought our PK was really good. Our PK’s been good all year.”

The Ducks led 2-1 after two periods, then extended their lead at 3:43 of the third. Center Ryan Getzlaf won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Beleskey, who rifled in his career-high 12th goal of the season.

“In the past, he didn’t shoot the puck much and he didn’t get as much ice time,” Boudreau said. “Now he’s being asked to do the banging and energy, plus to be a big shooter on that line, and it’s paying off.”

Boston (14-10-1) drew within a goal with 9:40 left to play. With center Gregory Campbell positioned at the far post, Gagne drifted behind him to receive a cross-ice pass from right winger Daniel Paille and finish the play from close range. The goal was Gagne’s second of the season.

“That was a perfect example of taking what’s given to you, and then good things happen,” Bruins center Chris Kelly said.

Boston would draw no closer, ultimately failing to register a shot on net after pulling the goalie with 70 seconds remaining in the game.

“After we made it 3-2, I thought we were up on our toes and forcing the play, with some pretty good opportunities to tie it up; the puck just didn’t want to bounce our way,” Kelly said.

Following the conclusion of the its third power play of the evening, Boston opened the scoring at even strength, 10:40 into the second period. Andersen deflected the puck with his blocker, only to send it directly to Marchand, who scored high to the glove side for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The Ducks tied the score 57 seconds later on a herculean effort from Vatanen. He weaved across three zones with the puck, dropped it to left winger Patrick Maroon and crashed the net to stuff the rebound into the back of the net. It was Vatanen’s sixth goal of the season, tying him for third among NHL defensemen.

“It was a great rush by him, a huge individual effort,” Beleskey said. “After they scored, to come back and do that, it was a great play by him.”

Anaheim took a 2-1 lead with 21 seconds remaining in the middle frame and would not trail the rest of the way. Smith-Pelly’s rising shot was fought off by Rask, but the Ducks retained possession and sustained pressure. Smith-Pelly deflected defenseman Cam Fowler’s shot from just inside the blue line. The goal was Smith-Pelly’s fourth of the season.

“That definitely deflates you. You never want to get scored on in the last minute of the period,” said Rask, also noting that Boston had multiple failed clearing attempts on the possession.

The Bruins topped the two-goal barrier just once in their past nine games.

“I‘m certainly not going to criticize the effort,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “If you take the whole 60 minutes, I felt we were the better team.”

Ducks defensemen Vatanen and Eric Brewer sustained potential injuries late in the game. Boudreau said he would have an update on both players Tuesday.

NOTES: The Ducks recalled G Igor Bobkov from their AHL affiliate in Norfolk, Va., and he dressed as the backup goalie Monday since G Jason LaBarbera sustained an upper-body injury against San Jose Saturday. ... D Clayton Stoner (mumps), D Francois Beauchemin (finger), D Ben Lovejoy (finger), G Josh Gibson (groin), LW Dany Heatley (groin) and D Mark Fistric (back) all missed Monday’s game for Anaheim. ... Stoner and Fistric may be nearing their respective returns. Fistric has also been hindered by a facial injury sustained during a recent practice when a puck hit him in the face. ... Bruins RW Matt Fraser dressed in place of C Seth Griffith. ... D Zdeno Chara (knee), C David Krejci (groin), D David Warsofsky (groin) and D Adam McQuaid (thumb) were all out of action for Boston.