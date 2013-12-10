Preview: Bruins at Flames

Jarome Iginla makes his long-awaited return to Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, when the Boston Bruins continue their four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames. The long-time former captain of the Flames, Iginla was traded to Pittsburgh on March 27 before signing with the Bruins as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. ”For me, it feels like coming home to see family, friends and familiar faces, honestly,“ the 36-year-old Iginla said on Monday. ”I look forward to going out to eat tonight and just being around the city. It feels great to be back home.”

Boston improved to 12-3-1 in its last 16 games with a 5-2 triumph over Original Six-rival Toronto on Sunday. Kevan Miller netted his first career NHL goal against the Maple Leafs and may see additional ice time after fellow defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury. Calgary claimed its third win in four contests, posting a 2-1 overtime triumph over Edmonton on Saturday in the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), TSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (20-8-2): Johnny Boychuk returned to practice Monday and admittedly “didn’t feel awesome,” but coach Claude Julien is optimistic the defenseman will play versus Calgary. Boychuk (back strain) exited the ice on a stretcher in Thursday’s game against Montreal. Another issue plaguing the Bruins is the flu, which caused captain Zdeno Chara, Miller, Gregory Campbell and Chad Johnson to be sent away from the Saddledome on Monday.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (11-14-4): Jiri Hudler also battled the flu before scoring the overtime winner on Saturday. Hudler has collected a goal and three assists during his three-game point streak and has recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) in six meetings with the Bruins. Rookie Reto Berra, who obviously has no previous experience against Boston, made his first start since Nov. 29 and turned aside 30 shots on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Boston G Tuukka Rask stopped all 25 shots he faced in his lone career meeting with Calgary. The Bruins breezed to a 9-0 victory on Jan. 5, 2012.

2. Iginla is the Flames’ franchise leader in games played (1,219), points (1,095) and goals (525).

3. Bruins enforcer Shawn Thornton is awaiting his punishment from the league following an altercation with Pittsburgh D Brooks Orpik in Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Bruins 2