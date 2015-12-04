Preview: Bruins at Flames

After seeing their season-high five-game winning streak come to an end against one Alberta representative, the Boston Bruins attempt to exact revenge versus another when they visit the Calgary Flames on Friday. Captain Zdeno Chara, who has torched the Flames of late with four goals and as many assists in his last seven meetings, also netted a late tally in regulation of Boston’s 3-2 shootout loss to Edmonton on Wednesday.

Although the Bruins earned a point to open their three-game road trip, coach Claude Julien was quick to dismiss the result following Thursday’s practice. “Yesterday is yesterday and today is today,” Julien told reporters. “You’ve got to think about what’s ahead of you. I don’t feel like talking about yesterday.” Julien likely won’t wish to talk about last season as well, but he’ll come face-to-face with a man they traded away in June in former Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton. “There were a lot of guys I played with a lot of years and looked up to and had friendships with,” said Hamilton, who was shuffled to Calgary for three draft picks before signing a six-year, $34.5 million deal. “It’s going to be fun to be on the other side of them. I’ve never experienced something like this before.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSNC (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (13-8-2): Brad Marchand has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three contests after recording five goals during a sizzling four-game stretch. The pesky Nova Scotia native scored in both encounters with Calgary last season and has three tallies in five career meetings. Marchand was paired with veteran Patrice Bergeron and Brett Connolly during Thursday’s practice, but Julien did not reveal if the new line would carry over into the game versus the Flames.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (9-14-2): Hamilton scored the tying goal late in regulation on Tuesday as Calgary extended its winning streak to five straight contests at Scotiabank Saddledome with a 4-3 shootout victory over Dallas. Jiri Hudler failed to find the net in that contest and has just four assists in his last 12 games, but a date with the Bruins could be just what the doctor ordered. The 31-year-old Hudler netted three goals and set up one other to help Calgary sweep last season’s two-game series with Boston and has seven tallies and five assists in 10 career encounters with the Bruins.

OVERTIME

1. Boston is 2-for-12 on the power play over the last five games after scoring 12 times with the man advantage in the previous 11 contests.

2. Calgary G Jon Gillies, 21, is expected to be sidelined four-to-six months following hip surgery, the team announced on Thursday.

3. Bruins D Kevan Miller (concussion) is reportedly close to returning to game action.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Flames 2