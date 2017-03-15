Preview: Bruins at Flames

The white-hot Calgary Flames have won 10 in a row for the first time since the club was based in Atlanta and can establish a franchise record when they host the visiting Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. The rampaging Flames also are riding a 12-game point streak that has vaulted them into a tie with Anaheim for second place in the Pacific Division.

Calgary kept its streak intact by knocking off reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh 4-3 in a shootout Monday, matching the team mark for consecutive victories set in 1978. "It's really cool to be a part of those things," forward Kris Versteeg said after delivering the only goal in the shootout against the Penguins. The Flames face another staunch test against the resurgent Bruins, who have won three straight and are holding down third place in the Atlantic Division. Boston has won 11 of 14 since Bruce Cassidy replaced Claude Julien but has dropped four of the last five against Calgary, including a 2-1 setback at home on Nov. 16.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet (Calgary)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (37-26-6): With the whispers getting louder that Brad Marchand deserves legitimate consideration for the Hart Trophy as league MVP, the Boston forward made a huge statement with a hat trick -- all coming in the third period -- of Monday's 6-3 win at Vancouver. Marchand pulled into a tie with Sidney Crosby for the NHL's goal-scoring lead with 35. "This is a leader of our hockey team that knows the urgency of where we are in the season," Cassidy said of Marchand. "He's pulled some guys along."

ABOUT THE FLAMES (39-26-4): Johnny Gaudreau continued his late-season revival with a goal against Pittsburgh, giving him 14 points in the last 10 games, but netminder Brian Elliott has been immense during the winning streak. Elliott capped off his ninth consecutive victory by turning back Pittsburgh's star-studded trio of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel in the shootout. Elliott improved to 13-1-1 over his last 15 starts but is only 3-6-3 with a 3.16 goals-against average versus Boston.

1. Marchand has 25 goals in his last 28 games overall and five in eight career contests versus Calgary.

2. Gaudreau had four goals and two assists in four games against Boston.

3. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 4-0-3 with a 1.61 GAA and two shutouts against the Flames.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Bruins 3