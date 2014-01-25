Preview: Bruins at Flyers

Brad Marchand looks to continue his torrid stretch on Saturday afternoon as he guides the Boston Bruins into Philadelphia to face the Flyers. Marchand has recorded consecutive two-goal performances to highlight his four-game goal-scoring streak and has 11 tallies in his last 15 contests. Linemate Patrice Bergeron extended his point streak to four games by setting up both of Marchand’s goals in Boston’s 3-2 triumph over Los Angeles on Monday.

After winning seven of eight, Philadelphia has dropped six of its last eight (2-4-2) - including three in a row (0-2-1). A severe snowstorm in the City of Brotherly Love positioned the Flyers into an impromptu back-to-back set against Carolina and red-hot Columbus - and the results weren’t pretty. Brayden Schenn scored for the third time in five games and Vincent Lecavalier also tallied in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to former teammate Sergei Bobrovsky and the Blue Jackets.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (31-15-3): Forward Chris Kelly is nearing a return from a broken fibula that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 7. Kelly also could be joined by defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who has missed the last four games with a concussion. “(We‘re) slowly getting back to our regular lineup, I guess, and I think right now our guys are really focused on our team as it is, and just going out there every game, competing,” coach Claude Julien said.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (25-21-6): Signed to a three-year contract extension, Steve Mason hopes to be the long-term face of Philadelphia goaltending. With that in mind, Mason unveiled his new mask during Friday’s practice, with teammates Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, Jakub Voracek and Scott Hartnell transformed into zombies. “He asked me and I was pretty pumped about it,” Giroux said. “He’s huge for this team. He wants to be here, he wants to win. When some teammates do something like that, it’s pretty cool.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Matt Read scored in each of his last two games versus Boston last season.

2. The Bruins are in the midst of playing seven of nine games on the road.

3. Simmonds and Hartnell saw their respective five-game point streaks come to an end Thursday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Flyers 1