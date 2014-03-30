Preview: Bruins at Flyers

Jarome Iginla and the Boston Bruins look to continue their torrid play when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Iginla scored twice to reach the 30-goal plateau for the 12th time in his career as Boston clinched the Atlantic Division title with a 4-2 triumph over Washington on Saturday. The 36-year-old also tallied twice and added two assists in the Bruins’ 6-1 rout of the Flyers in Philadelphia on Jan. 25.

Boston is riding high with a sizzling 14-0-1 mark in its last 15 games and sits one point ahead of St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Philadelphia has been playing well in its own right, going 14-5-1 since its lackluster loss to the Bruins. The Flyers posted a 4-2 victory over Toronto on Friday to move within one point of the second-place New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

ABOUT THE BRUINS (51-17-6): Iginla has scored 11 times in as many games to increase his career goal total to 560, pulling himself into a tie with Guy Lafleur for 24th place on the NHL’s all-time list - one behind Mike Modano. Iginla’s impressive stretch notwithstanding, Patrice Bergeron has been pretty productive in his own right with a career-high six-game goal-scoring streak and seven-game point run. Bergeron collected a goal and an assist versus the Capitals and also tallied in the previous meeting with the Flyers.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (39-27-7): Vincent Lecavalier responded to being demoted to the fourth line Friday by scoring his 399th career goal. The veteran said he felt comfortable playing in his more traditional center position as opposed to being on the wing. Steve Mason certainly wasn’t comfortable the last time he faced Boston, yielding four goals on 19 shots before making a premature exit.

OVERTIME

1. Boston G Tuukka Rask made 25 saves in the previous meeting to improve to 4-1-1 lifetime versus Philadelphia.

2. The Flyers have successfully killed 36 of their last 37 penalties.

3. D Andrej Meszaros will return to Philadelphia for the first time since being sent to Boston for a conditional third-round draft pick at the trade deadline.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Bruins 2