Preview: Bruins at Flyers

Coming off two of their best back-to-back efforts in weeks, the Boston Bruins go for their third consecutive victory when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers in a Saturday afternoon matinee. Boston rebounded from a three-game skid (0-0-3) with a 3-2 overtime victory in Pittsburgh on Wednesday before putting forth a dominant effort in blanking visiting New Jersey the following night. Boston looks to continue its recent dominance of Philadelphia, having won the past four matchups.

The Flyers attempt to match a season-high three-game winning streak after squeezing out a 2-1 overtime victory over Ottawa before outlasting Washington 3-2 in a shootout on Thursday. Philadelphia also won three straight heading into the Christmas break but proceeded to lose its next five before taking the first two of the current four-game homestand. “We have to come out with a strong effort,” netminder Steve Mason said. “If you fall behind early in afternoon games, sometimes that is all it takes.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BRUINS (21-15-6): Boston coach Claude Julien, in an effort to jump-start the team’s offense, had Patrice Bergeron centering Milan Lucic and Daniel Paille and the result was a pair of goals from Lucic that halted his nine-game drought. ”Danny is skating as good as I’ve seen him skate so far this year,“ Julien said. ”He seemed energized, and ‘Looch’ is finding his game again. That line’s been good for us, and the other lines too are good.” Loui Eriksson, the team’s third-leading scorer, is a game-time decision after sitting out Thursday.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (16-18-7): Jakub Voracek continued his breakout campaign with the game-winner in overtime Thursday, boosting his NHL-leading point total to 49. “Jakey is making his own class,” Mason said. “He’s such a dynamic player. There’s not many players like him in the league who are as fast, as powerful, who can protect the puck and have the vision he does.” Philadelphia suffered a setback when defenseman Nicklas Grossmann, who has yet to miss a game, injured his right shoulder and is expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 7-1-1 with a 1.90 goals-against average versus Philadelphia.

2. The Flyers’ league-worst penalty kill has surrendered eight power-play goals in eight games.

3. Bergeron has four points during a three-game streak.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Flyers 2