Preview: Bruins at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost a bit of their momentum with two straight losses after a strong run but will try to get back on track when they host the Boston Bruins on Monday. The Flyers, who had gone 5-0-1 to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff race, allowed a total of seven goals in defeats against Toronto on Tuesday and Pittsburgh two nights later.

Philadelphia comes into the final two games before the All-Star break - it also plays at Washington on Wednesday - well-rested after Saturday’s road meeting with the New York Islanders was postponed due to a major snowstorm. The Bruins dropped both meetings with the Flyers earlier this season by a goal and must contain the duo of captain Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, who both have recorded seven points in the last five games. Boston is on the upswing with four wins in its last five games after a 3-2 shootout victory over Columbus on Saturday. Brad Marchand will be looking to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games for the Bruins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, NESN (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BRUINS (25-17-5): While Marchand is one goal away from reaching 20 for the fifth time in six seasons, Patrice Bergeron continues to put up big numbers with a team-best 43 points – at least one in four straight contests. David Krejci has contributed an assist in two games since returning from injured reserve and 19-year-old David Pastrnak has notched two goals and four points in his last three contests. Tuukka Rask was a late scratch Saturday because he wasn’t 100 percent, but coach Claude Julien told reporters it was “nothing major.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (20-17-8): Giroux (37 points) and Voracek (33) have warmed up while Wayne Simmonds has collected four points in his last five games. Sean Couturier, the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 22 points, missed the team’s last game and is questionable for Monday with a lower-body injury. Michal Neuvirth (10-5-2, 2.05 goals-against average, .936 save percentage) could get the start after winning three of his last four contests, but Steve Mason recorded the victory in each of the previous two meetings with Boston this season.

OVERTIME

1. Boston RW Loui Eriksson, who has been mentioned in trade rumors lately, is three goals shy of 200 for his career.

2. Philadelphia rookie D Shayne Gostisbehere has recorded a goal and two assists in the last two contests.

3. Special teams have been a major plus for the Bruins, who rank second in the league on the power play and fifth in penalty-killing.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Bruins 2