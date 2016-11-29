Preview: Bruins at Flyers

Two days after ending one skid, the Boston Bruins attempt to halt another when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Boston put a stop to its three-game overall losing streak Sunday with a 4-1 home triumph over Tampa Bay that featured Jimmy Hayes' first goal in 36 contests dating back to last season.

The Bruins enter the City of Brotherly Love looking to avoid a three-game slide on the road after netting a total of one tally in setbacks at Minnesota and Ottawa on Nov. 17 and 24, respectively. Philadelphia is wrapping up its three-game homestand as it seeks consecutive victories for the first time since stringing together three in a row from Oct. 30-Nov. 3. The Flyers halted a two-game skid on Sunday, when Wayne Simmonds was among a group of four players with a goal and an assist apiece in a 5-3 win over Calgary. The 28-year-old right wing - who leads the team with 11 tallies and 21 points - has landed on the scoresheet in six of his last nine contests, collecting five goals and four assists in that span.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, TVAS, Sportsnet, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (12-10-0): Boston is getting thin on the blue line, as captain Zdeno Chara has missed three straight games with a lower-body injury and John-Michael Liles exited Sunday's contest with an upper-body injury. Tuukka Rask has been in net for all 12 of the victories this season by the Bruins, who are 0-6-0 without him. David Pastrnak is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak and has tallied in nine of the last 11 games for Boston, which is the only team in the league that has yet to suffer an overtime or shootout loss this season.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (10-10-3): Roman Lyubimov made the most of a rare appearance in the lineup Sunday, recording a goal and assist for his first career multi-point performance. The 24-year-old Russian right wing hadn't played since Nov. 11 and registered just one assist in his first 12 NHL contests. Rookie goaltender Anthony Stolarz likely will be back on the bench Tuesday after making 29 saves against the Flames en route to victory in his NHL debut.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins coach Claude Julien will pass Milt Schmidt for second place on the franchise list by appearing behind the bench for his 727th game with the team on Tuesday.

2. Philadelphia captain C Claude Giroux registered his 366th career assist on Sunday to tie Rod Brind'Amour for seventh place on the franchise list. It also was his 536th point, moving him past Simon Gagne for 10th in team history.

3. Boston C Dominic Moore is tied for second on the team with six goals - his total in 80 games with the New York Rangers last season.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Flyers 3