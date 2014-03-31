(Updated: UPDATING: Philadelphia’s status in standings in Para 4.)

Bruins 4, Flyers 3 (SO): Reilly Smith scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Tuukka Rask made a career-high 49 saves for his 100th NHL win as Boston recorded its franchise-best ninth straight road victory.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead, the Bruins failed to clear the puck on three occasions before Jakub Voracek’s centering feed found Vincent Lecavalier for his second goal of the contest with 25 seconds remaining in the third period. The game extended to a shootout and Rask allowed just one goal on five attempts before Smith made a series of moves prior to tucking the puck around Steve Mason (27 saves) to end the contest.

Patrice Bergeron extended his career-high goal-scoring streak to seven games for the Bruins, who improved to 15-0-1 in their last 16 contests and moved three points ahead of St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Captain Zdeno Chara and former Flyers defenseman Andrej Meszaros also tallied in the triumph.

Blue-liner Kimmo Timonen scored a goal and set up another while Voracek notched two assists for Philadelphia, which fell two points behind the New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

After Chara knotted the contest at 2-2 with a backhander from in front during a power play, Bergeron gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 11:05 of the second period. Bergeron skated out from behind the net and fended off Timonen before his turnaround shot from the left faceoff circle surprised Mason for his 27th goal.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bergeron has recorded Boston’s first seven-game goal-scoring streak since Geoff Courtnall during the 1985-86 season. ... The Bruins improved to 14-4-1 in their last 19 games in Philadelphia - including playoffs. ... Lecavalier’s wrist shot from the point eluded Rask for his 400th career goal 5:25 into the first period. The veteran has three tallies in two games since being demoted to the fourth line. ... Meszaros came off the bench to score from the slot midway through the first session. The defenseman returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being sent to Boston for a conditional third-round draft pick at the trade deadline.