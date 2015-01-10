Bruins 3, Flyers 1: Rookie David Pastrnak scored the first two goals of his career to power visiting Boston to its third consecutive victory.

Chris Kelly notched a short-handed goal and captain Zdeno Chara collected a pair of assists as the Bruins knocked off Philadelphia for the fifth straight time. Tuukka Rask turned aside 24 shots to improve to 8-1-1 versus the Flyers.

Captain Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal with 5:47 left to play for Philadelphia, which was denied in its bid for a third straight victory and lost starting goaltender Steve Mason (five saves) in the first period. Ray Emery stopped 10-of-13 shots in relief.

Mason, who has been battling assorted injuries over the past few weeks, was hurt making a save just past the seven-minute mark of the opening period. Boston went ahead on the power play just over four minutes later as Pastrnak, the league’s youngest player at 18, swiped home the rebound of defenseman Torey Krug’s shot.

The Bruins doubled the lead five minutes into the third as Pastrnak left a drop pass for David Krejci before skating to the left of the net and burying a one-timer off the return feed. Boston put it out of reach midway through the period, when Kelly accepted a pass from Loui Eriksson on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Emery high to the glove side before Giroux denied Rask’s shutout bid from the top of the left faceoff circle through a screen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Flyers RW Jakub Voracek picked up his league-leading 50th point, matching the second-highest total of his career. ... Krug’s assist on Pastrnak’s first tally gave him six points in his last seven games. ... Mason, who left practice Wednesday and underwent an MRI exam before getting the start the following night, will be re-evaluated Sunday for the lower-body injury. ... Pastrnak barely missed a hat trick, shooting into an empty net about one second after the final horn sounded.