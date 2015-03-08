Bruins 3, Flyers 2 (OT): Brad Marchand converted on the power play with 15 seconds remaining in the third period before scoring 3:52 into overtime as host Boston continued its dominance of Philadelphia.

With Wayne Simmonds serving a tripping penalty, Marchand extended his stick to deflect home defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s shot from the point to forge a 2-2 tie. Tuukka Rask denied Jakub Voracek on a breakaway late in overtime and Marchand secured the win by skating across the slot and beating Steve Mason for his team-leading 21st goal.

Captain Zdeno Chara also scored a power-play goal for the Bruins, who completed a three-game season sweep of the Flyers and are 17-3-1 in the last 21 meetings - including playoffs. Hamilton notched two assists and Rask finished with 29 saves.

Voracek scored with the man advantage to reach the 20-goal plateau for the third straight season, but the Flyers suffered their 12th loss in their last 15 road contests (3-8-4). Chris VandeVelde also tallied and Mason turned aside 34 shots as Philadelphia fell five points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Entering the contest mired in a 4-for-32 stretch on the power play, Boston scored first for the seventh straight game as Chara’s wrist shot from the point beat a screened Mason at 7:07 of the first period. Voracek answered from the right faceoff circle midway into the second and Philadelphia claimed a 2-1 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third as VandeVelde deflected defenseman Nick Schultz’s shot from the point for his first goal since Feb. 5.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston C Ryan Spooner appeared to give Boston a 2-1 lead 20 seconds into the third period, but his sharp-angle shot from the right circle was caught up in the net to the outside of the near post. The Bruins briefly celebrated before Mason froze the puck. ... Voracek’s goal was just his third in 23 contests. ... Flyers D Mark Streit’s assist extended his point streak to three games, while Boston rookie RW David Pastrnak saw his three-game run come to a halt.