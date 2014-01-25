Chara, Iginla score twice, Bruins blast Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- If the top line has a slow night, other players are picking up the slack for the Boston Bruins.

Defenseman Zdeno Chara and right winger Jarome Iginla scored two goals each to lead the Bruins to a 6-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Right winger Reilly Smith and center Patrice Bergeron also had goals, center David Krejci had three assists and goaltender Tuukka Rask registered a career-best 23rd win.

The Bruins now have eight players with at least 10 goals. They got six on a day when their hottest player, Brad Marchand, had only one assist. Marchand had six goals in the previous four games.

“We were trying hard to get him one at the end to keep it going,” Smith joked. “Teams can’t just rely on shutting down one line when you have a lot of guys scoring.”

Marchand, Bergeron and Smith combined for two goals and one assist. That still would have been enough to beat the Flyers.

Center Claude Giroux scored Philadelphia’s only goal.

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Flyers

“They outplayed us. They’re a good team, and we thought we were ready to play, but it wasn’t a good game for us,” Giroux said. “It has to be the most embarrassing game I’ve been involved with. We didn’t win any battles, we didn’t play as a team. We’ve got to do a better job of working and winning those battles.”

Flyers goalie Steve Mason was pulled from the game after giving up four goals in the first 28 minutes. Mason has been removed from two of his last three starts after signing a three-year contract extension.

“We’re picking a terrible spot to play some pretty (bad) hockey,” Mason said. “Teams that are around us are winning, and we’re falling behind.”

The Bruins (32-15-3) are 3-0-1 in their last four games and remain first in the Atlantic Division.

The Flyers (25-22-6) are 0-3-1 in their last four games and have fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference. They haven’t gone this long without a win since a four-game losing streak dropped their record to 1-7.

Chara gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal in the first period. His shot from the side of the net hit Flyers defenseman Braydon Coburn’s skate, clanked off the post and in.

Chara became the eighth player for Boston to reach double-digits in goals.

“The more you can spread around your scoring, the tougher you are to defend,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “We like the fact that we are well-balanced and our scoring is spread around.”

Iginla scored on a wrister from the right circle to make it 2-0 with 17 seconds left in the first.

Smith took advantage of a turnover by Philadelphia defenseman Nicklas Grossmann to score his 16th goal in the second period, giving Boston a 3-0 lead. Smith’s shot bounced off the post and hit Mason in the back before going in.

Rask made his best save minutes later when he robbed right winger Jakub Voracek with a sliding glove save.

Bergeron snapped a shot past Mason to make it 4-0 and send the netminder to the bench.

Just 11 seconds after the goal, Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn dropped the gloves against center Gregory Campbell. The fight did not fire up the home team.

After Giroux fired a shot past Rask on the power play to make it 4-1 in the third, Iginla and Chara scored power-play goals with Grossmann in the penalty box for a double-minor for high-sticking.

“We’re fragile,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “That’s what I see. But we can correct that and go in the right direction. It’s a confidence thing for us.”

NOTES: Flyers D Andrej Meszaros and RW Steve Downie were healthy scratches. ... This was the first of three meetings between the teams. ... Bruins D Adam McQuaid (leg) didn’t play and remains day-to-day. ... Flyers C Zac Rinaldo (ankle) missed his ninth straight game. ... Bruins RW Jarome Iginla snapped a six-game point drought with his assist on D Zdeno Chara’s goal. ... Chara’s goal was his first since Dec. 17. ... The Flyers have sold out 130 straight games. ... The Bruins are one of two teams that Philadelphia does not have a winning record against. Montreal is the other. Boston is the only team that has a winning record on the road against the Flyers.