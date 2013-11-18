Preview: Bruins at Hurricanes

After squandering a two-goal lead to see their four-game winning streak come to an end, the Boston Bruins look to get back on track Monday when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins had made themselves at home on the road by winning the first four away contests, but dropped their third straight away from Beantown with the 4-2 setback to Ottawa. Carolina knows a thing or two about road troubles after it fell for the fourth straight time with a 4-2 setback at St. Louis on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have fared well at PNC Arena - with a 4-0-1 homestand preceding the loss to the Blues. Captain Eric Staal snapped a 10-game goalless drought by scoring in each of his last two contests. Staal has enjoyed considerable success versus the Bruins, collecting 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 35 career games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSCR (Carolina)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (12-6-1): Loui Eriksson is making his presence felt since returning from a five-game absence with a concussion. Acquired as part of a seven-play offseason deal with Dallas, the Swede scored for the second straight contest and added an assist to extend his point streak to five games. Patrice Bergeron, who had an assist versus Ottawa, is riding a four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (8-8-4): Alexander Semin, who is mired in a 10-game goalless drought, is questionable to play against Boston after absorbing a brutal hit from St. Louis defenseman Alex Pietrangelo early in the second period. The potential loss of the Russian could be significant for a team that has been decimated by injury - including forwards Jeff Skinner (upper body) and Radek Dvorak (lower body). Justin Peters, who is playing in place of goaltenders Cam Ward and Anton Khudobin (lower-body injuries), suffered his first loss in regulation in his last six games despite making 28 saves against St. Louis.

OVERTIME

1. Boston has killed off its last 28 consecutive short-handed situations while Carolina is just 2-for-24 on the power play in November.

2. Carolina LW Nathan Gerbe has scored five times this season - with four coming in losses.

3. The Bruins won two of the three meetings last season after losing all four contests in 2011-12.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1