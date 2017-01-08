Preview: Bruins at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have enjoyed the comforts of home this season, as evidenced by their recent 11-game point streak at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes look to begin a similar run when they kick off a four-game homestand Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

Carolina went 10-0-1 in its own building after falling to Anaheim on Nov. 10 but had that string snapped by New Jersey on Tuesday, when it dropped a 3-1 decision for just its fourth regulation loss at home this season. After splitting a pair of road contests, the Hurricanes return to their familiar surroundings to take on the Bruins, who kicked off their four-game road trip Saturday as Tuukka Rask grabbed a share of the league lead with his fifth shutout in a 4-0 triumph at Florida. Brad Marchand registered his first two-goal performance since the season opener and leads Boston with 34 points.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southeast (Carolina)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (21-17-4): David Backes was back in the lineup Saturday after missing three games with a concussion and scored his 10th goal, giving Boston three players with double-digit totals. The club also could see the return of John-Michael Liles soon, as the defenseman took contact in practice Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion Nov. 27. "I've just been trying to work my way back after being out for a number of weeks, and I've been feeling good the last little while, so we'll see when I get in," Liles, who has missed 20 games, told the team's website.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (17-15-7): Ty Rattie notched an assist in a 2-1 loss Friday at Chicago for his first point in two games since being claimed off waivers from St. Louis — and first in six contests overall this season. The 23-year-old right wing remains in search of his first goal after scoring four in 13 games with the Blues last campaign. Jeff Skinner, who leads the team with 29 points, has notched one in each of his last two contests and is four away from 300 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins RW David Pastrnak leads the team with 19 goals but is mired in a nine-game drought and has scored just once in his last 12 contests.

2. Carolina could turn to Michael Leighton on Sunday as fellow G Cam Ward has made 15 consecutive starts.

3. Boston C David Krejci is two points shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 1