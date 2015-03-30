Bruins inch closer to playoff spot with win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A veteran Boston Bruins team will take contributions from wherever it can get with two weeks remaining in a season that looks like it’s coming down to the wire.

Playing for the third time in four nights, a tired Boston club had to dig deep, getting goals from rookies David Pastrnak and Ryan Spooner en route to a 2-1 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Pastrnak, the team’s first-round draft pick and 25th overall in 2014, scored with 37 seconds left in the extra period, and goaltender Tuukka Rask returned in net to stop 30 shots on a night that ended up producing a major swing in the race for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

“I just tried to hit the net,” Pastrnak said when asked about his hard shot that beat former Boston goalie Anton Khudobin to win the game. “Being tired is all in your head. If you get some good rest then you’re not tired. It’s coming down to the end so we can’t have an excuse for our schedule. Everybody has it the same. It’s hard for everybody else, too.”

Pastrnak now has 10 goals and 14 assists in 40 NHL games.

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Hurricanes

“I‘m just 18 years old so I‘m enjoying every day here,” he said. “I‘m just trying to do my best and give back to the organization.”

Boston (38-25-13) was 1-3-3 in its previous seven games, allowing Ottawa back into the chase over the last few weeks. However, the Senators lost to Florida and now trail the Bruins, who have six games left, by three points. Ottawa does have one game in hand.

“Today might not have been perfect but the effort and the will of those guys to continue to battle through fatigue and find a way to win is what I‘m really proud of,” said Boston coach Claude Julien.

“We’re not going to lie here, we want to take care of our own business and we have to win games and not rely on others, but there is no doubt when the game is over there is some curiosity there to find out what’s going on. That was a big win for Florida. We get them on Tuesday so now it’s up to us to get the job done.”

The Bruins now have 89 points, Ottawa 86 and Florida 85 as they battle for the final postseason spot in the East.

Boston ended regulation on the power play when Carolina defenseman Ron Hainsey broke his stick on a shot and then threw the broken piece at the puck, hitting it for a minor penalty. But the Bruins didn’t register a shot and the game went into overtime -- Boston’s 25th extra period of the season.

Rask returned to net for the Bruins after taking himself out of Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers early in the second period after suffering from migraine headaches, while Pastrnak notched his third game winner of the season from the slot.

Carolina center Jeff Skinner and defenseman Justin Faulk hit posts in the opening 10:08 of the third period as the score remained 1-1.

It appeared Rask and the Bruins would take a 1-0 lead into the third as neither team was producing much offensively in a slow-paced game. However, the Hurricanes broke out of their zone on an odd-man rush late in the second and were able to break through to tie it at 1-1.

Left winger Nathan Gerbe took a pass from right winger Chris Terry on a 2-on-1 with a delayed penalty against the Bruins behind the play and beat the Boston goalie with 21.3 seconds left. It was Gerbe’s first goal in 15 games and just his second in 22 career games against the Bruins.

Boston wasted little jumping on the Hurricanes 2:21 into the game as Spooner, with 15 points in 18 games since being recalled from the minors in mid-February, scored his seventh of the season between the legs of Khudobin.

“There were tons of positives for us in this game,” said Carolina coach Bill Peters. “We matched their intensity today if not exceeded it some of the time. That was a high end game for this time of the year.”

NOTES: Boston D Dougie Hamilton missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury ... LW Nathan Gerbe has now recorded 200 or more shots in each of his two seasons with Carolina. ... The Hurricanes are one of three teams (Pittsburgh and St. Louis) ranked in the top 10 in the league both on the power play and shorthanded. ... Carolina C Jordan Staal played in his 600th career game. Older brother and teammate LW Eric Staal logged game No. 839 while Rangers D Marc Staal played in his 535th Sunday, meaning the bothers are 26 shy of 2,000 combined games of NHL experience. ... Boston is now 15-6-2 against Metropolitan Division teams.