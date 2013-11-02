Preview: Bruins at Islanders

While the Boston Bruins putting their feet up in Long Island, the New York Islanders were going the extra mile in Canada’s capital city on Friday. After posting a 5-4 shootout victory over Ottawa, the Islanders return home for the second half of a back-to-back set against the Bruins on Saturday. Frans Nielsen scored to forge a tie early in the third period before converting in the second round for the only tally of the shootout in New York’s victory over the Senators.

Boston also competed in a shootout in its last game, a 3-2 triumph over Anaheim on Thursday. With the city celebrating a World Series title, the Bruins overcame a sluggish start before veteran Jarome Iginla scored the lone tally in the bonus format. David Krejci collected his team-leading 11th assist, which is four behind Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin for the NHL lead.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG Plus 2 (New York)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (8-4-0): Johnny Boychuk exited Thursday’s game after crashing into the boards, but the defenseman said he was “feeling better” and could return to the lineup Saturday. With Tuukka Rask starting both ends of a back-to-back set and all but one game this season, coach Claude Julien didn’t reveal his hand in regard to his goaltending situation for Saturday. “If we decide to go with (backup Chad Johnson), we have to make sure that he’s ready,” Julien said. “I haven’t made that decision yet.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (5-5-3): Playing in his 600th career game, Thomas Vanek set up captain John Tavares’ goal midway through the second period for his first point since being acquired from Buffalo. The Austrian had a prime chance to win the game in overtime, but his breakaway bid was thwarted by Robin Lehner. Pierre-Marc Bouchard collected a goal and an assist for New York, which improved to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

OVERTIME

1. Boston LW Loui Eriksson (concussion) passed an exertion test on Friday and was given the green light to begin working out.

2. Whether it’s Rask or Johnson, they’ll need to be on alert: New York unleashed 57 shots on goal Friday.

3. The Islanders are 0-for-10 on the power play over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Islanders 2