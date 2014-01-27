Preview: Bruins at Islanders

The Boston Bruins have ascended to the top of the Atlantic Division, but the Metropolitan Division cellar-dwelling New York Islanders have gotten the better of them on two occasions. With one of their top lines clicking on all cylinders, the Bruins look to prevent a season sweep on Monday as they visit Long Island. Linemates Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and Reilly Smith extended their respective point streaks to five games on Saturday as Boston cruised to a 6-1 triumph over Philadelphia.

While the Bruins are 3-0-1 in their last four, New York has suffered a misstep by dropping two straight after winning 10 of its previous 13. Thomas Vanek collected a goal and an assist in the Islanders’ 4-3 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday. The Austrian also recorded multi-point performances in New York’s 3-1 home triumph over Boston on Nov. 2 and a 5-3 road win on New Year’s Eve.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (32-15-3): Captain Zdeno Chara scored twice against the Flyers and is one point shy of 500 in his NHL career. The towering blue-liner was granted a maintenance day and missed practice on Sunday but is expected to face his former club. Chris Kelly’s status is not as certain as he skates with the team while attempting to return from a broken right fibula.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (21-25-8): Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky may return to the ice on Monday after being sidelined with a concussion since Oct. 19. The 37-year-old has been practicing with the team since returning from a six-game road trip a week ago. Fellow blue-liner Travis Hamonic (concussion) likely will be placed on injured reserve should Visnovsky return, while Evgeni Nabokov (quadriceps) could be in line to start at Yankee Stadium against the Rangers on Wednesday.

1. Islanders captain John Tavares is riding a six-game point streak (two goals, six assists). He had two goals and two assists in the last meeting with the Bruins.

2. Boston C Ryan Spooner returned to practice, one day removed from sitting out Saturday’s contest due to illness.

3. Marchand has collected six goals and two assists during his five-game point streak but has been held off the scoresheet in both meetings with New York.

