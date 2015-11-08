Preview: Bruins at Islanders

The Boston Bruins attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they visit the New York Islanders on Sunday. Boston won its first five road games of the season but has struggled on its current trek, getting outscored 8-3 in losses at Washington and Montreal.

The Bruins were 20 minutes away from victory on Saturday, but the Canadiens rallied for three goals in the third period - including the go-ahead tally with 1:08 remaining and an empty-netter 20 seconds later. New York also is coming off a setback at Montreal - a 4-1 defeat on Thursday in which the Canadiens also staged a three-goal rally in the third period. The Islanders have struggled offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in each of their last five contests (1-2-2). Boston is looking to clinch the three-game season series against New York after handing the Islanders their first regulation loss at Barclays Center on Oct. 23.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (6-6-1): Frank Vatrano had a nice NHL debut Saturday, recording a goal, a plus-1 rating and four of Boston’s 42 hits. The 21-year-old native of East Longmeadow, Mass. was recalled a day earlier from Providence, where he netted 10 tallies in 10 games to lead the American Hockey League. Matt Beleskey piled up a team-high seven hits in Saturday’s loss while Loui Eriksson and defenseman Torey Krug were the only members of the Bruins who failed to register at least one.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (7-4-3): A five-game point drought has led to a demotion for Ryan Strome, who was sent to Bridgeport of the AHL on Friday. “It’s just another obstacle,” Strome told the Connecticut Post. “There seems to be a couple of hurdles for me to get over in my career, and this is another. I‘m looking forward to the opportunity to prove myself.” The 22-year-old, who recorded 17 goals and 50 points in 81 contests last season, hasn’t tallied since Oct. 12 and has only five points in 12 games.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders captain John Tavares returned from a three-game absence due to an illness and recorded a team-high five shots in Thursday’s loss.

2. Boston Cs Ryan Spooner and Joonas Kemppainen each notched a goal and an assist in the victory on Oct. 23.

3. New York has failed to earn a point in only two of its first nine games in its new home in Brooklyn (5-2-2).

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Bruins 2