The Boston Bruins came up short in the key moments down the stretch to miss the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and they have shown signs of late that the same result could occur in 2016-17. The Bruins look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss and break the virtual tie for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference on Saturday, when they visit the surging New York Islanders.

“We all have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we can’t point fingers,” Boston center David Krejci told reporters. “Everyone has to step up, and if every guy is going to do their job, including myself, then the rest will follow.” New York has played one fewer game than the Bruins, but Boston has recorded three more non-shootout victories, while both have a one-point edge on Tampa Bay in the crowded race for the second wild-card berth. The Islanders appeared to be fading with one victory in a five-game stretch but have rebounded with a comeback win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday and a 4-3 shootout triumph at Pittsburgh two nights later. Captain John Tavares notched two assists and converted in the shootout for the Islanders, who won their previous two meetings with Boston this season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (38-30-6): Boston has been outscored 20-11 during its four-game losing streak and Tuukka Rask is winless since posting his 200th career victory on March 13 in Vancouver. “You have to (pick up your team),” Rask told CSN New England. “A lot of times that’s the case, the goalie has to make a couple extra stops there. (Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay), I didn’t. That’s part of my job to accept the fact that sometimes it’s your fault.” Leading scorer Brad Marchand (37 goals, 80 points) has been kept off the scoresheet in back-to-back games while David Pastrnak (32, 64) has recorded at least one point in 12 of his last 14 contests.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (35-26-12): Josh Bailey notched an assist Friday for his 300th career point, snapping a six-game drought, while Anders Lee recorded his third goal in four contests - and team-leading 28th of the season. Brock Nelson tallied against Pittsburgh for his first point in five contests while Casey Cizikas scored his first goal in three games since missing a month with an injury. Jaroslav Halak made 37 saves Friday in his first NHL game since Dec. 29 as Thomas Greiss was rested following a strong 34-save performance in the 3-2 win against the Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Zdeno Chara scored a short-handed goal Thursday and is one point shy of 600 for his career.

2. New York rookie C Anthony Beauvillier recorded two goals and four assists in a six-game span before registering seven shots Friday without notching a point.

3. The Bruins are 5-for-14 with the man advantage over their last four games but have surrendered seven power-play goals in that span.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Bruins 3