Bruins recover from blown lead to beat Isles

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Finally, a usage and version of the word “deflate” that won’t infuriate New England sports fans.

Defenseman Kevan Miller scored the tie-breaking goal with 3.4 seconds left in the second period Thursday night as the Boston Bruins recovered from blowing a two-goal first period lead to defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 16,170 at Nassau Coliseum.

“It was a huge goal for us, being up 2-0 then letting them back in the game,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who made 43 saves in the victory. “We kind of took that momentum back. There’s been times we’ve got scored on in the final seconds and it definitely deflates your tires a bit.”

Defenseman Torey Krug scored 1:45 into the third period and left winger Milan Lucic added an empty netter with 2:06 left as the Bruins won their penultimate game before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

The two weeks of Super Bowl hype have, of course, been dominated by talk of the deflated footballs that the Patriots used in their 45-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 18.

The Bruins won their first post-All-Star Break game eight days after they gave up a pair of late-period goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado right winger Jarome Iginla scored with one second left in the first period and Avalanche left winger Ryan O‘Reilly forced overtime by scoring with 1:45 left in regulation.

It was the third time in four January losses the Bruins gave up a goal late in a period or in overtime. The Bruins lost to the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, in overtime on Jan. 3. The next day, the Carolina Hurricanes scored with 34 seconds left in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win over Boston.

“Finally we were on the other side of things, scoring a late goal in the period,” Krug said.

The Bruins didn’t look as if they’d need last-second dramatics in the first period, when they were outshot 15-11 but took a 2-0 lead on goals by when right winger Reilly Smith and center Patrice Bergeron.

The Islanders peppered Rask with 16 shots in the second period and tied the game on goals by center John Tavares and right winger Michael Grabner.

“We started out really good as team there in the first period,” Rask said. “Even though they had 15 shots on net, not a lot of them were too difficult. Then the second period was a totally different story.”

It appeared as if the teams would head to the locker room deadlocked before Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak tried clearing the puck behind his net in the final 10 seconds. Miller intercepted the puck at the blue line and fired a shot past a surprised Halak.

“We got a good bounce, a good goal there,” Krug said.

The Bruins didn’t wait long to double their lead. Krug’s shot from just in front of the blue line found its way between the four players -- two from each team -- in front of Halak and over his right shoulder.

The Islanders failed to mount any serious threats the rest of the way as the Bruins regained the form they displayed on both sides of the ice in the first period.

“I really thought we had a good first period,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “They came out strong and got us on our heels there for a good portion of the second period. Think we started settling down later in the second and at least finished better. Third period, we found that game again that was so good for us in the first and we finished it off.”

With the win, the Bruins (26-16-7) moved into the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of the New York Rangers, who lost Thursday to the Montreal Canadiens, 1-0.

Halak had 28 saves for the Islanders (32-15-1), who remained three points ahead of the idle Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division but fell into a three-way tie for second place with the Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings, the latter of whom the Islanders visit on Saturday, The Islanders, Canadiens and Red Wings are one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Obviously the third goal’s the turning point of the game,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “Dictated the pace in the second and then with three-and-a-half, four seconds left, they get that goal.”

NOTES: The ceremonial first puck was dropped by Mike Bossy, who became the sixth and final Hall of Famer from the Islanders’ Stanley Cup dynasty to be honored with a “mini-locker night” during the final season at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Islanders had one healthy scratch: D Matt Donovan. ... The Bruins finished 37-32-19-0 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play at Nassau Coliseum, which is closing at the end of the season. ... The Bruins scratched the healthy duo of D Matt Bartkowski and RW Jordan Caron. ... Boston was one of four teams that had at least seven days off during the All-Star break. The Bruins, Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks all played Thursday for the first time since Jan. 21, while the St. Louis Blues played Thursday for the first time since Jan. 19.