Bruins keep winning in New York

NEW YORK -- The Boston Bruins ventured into the Big Apple’s newest arena Friday night and enjoyed the same success they always seem to have in the New York area.

Right winger David Pasternak scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Bruins went on to beat the New York Islanders 5-3 at the Barclays Center.

The game was the Bruins’ first in the arena, where the Islanders began playing this month after 42 seasons at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. With the latest win, Boston is 9-3-1 in road games against the Islanders, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils since the 2012-13 season.

“It’s a weird game -- some buildings, you just can’t win,” said right winger Brett Connolly, who scored Boston’s first goal. “I know last year, Montreal, just for whatever reason, we couldn’t get anything going against them.”

The Canadiens outscored the Bruins 11-5 in sweeping two games at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

“Then you come into New York and we play well,” Connolly said. “So it’s a funny game. Some buildings, you just play well.”

A sizable contingent of fans clad in black and gold accounted for most of the noise as Islanders fans in the announced crowd of 13,113 cheered loudest when members of the National League champion New York Mets were shown watching the game from seats near the ice.

“It was nice to see those fans,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “When we scored those goals, seemed to have a lot of them. Certainly helps the visiting team feel a lot better.”

The Bruins didn’t initially give the clad in black and gold much to cheer about as New York outshot Boston 18-8 in taking a 2-1 lead after one period.

Connolly’s goal put the Bruins ahead at 9:51, but New York scored twice -- on goals by center Josh Bailey and center Casey Cizikas -- in a span of 79 seconds.

“I thought our first period was one of those periods where we didn’t play hard enough in the ‘D’ zone, and the result of that (was) they managed to get a couple of goals on us,” Julien said. “But once we started playing harder and managed the puck better, we played less time in our zone.”

The Bruins outshot the Islanders 11-5 in the second perio dand took the lead in the final four minutes, when center Joonas Kemppainen and Pasternak scored 2:03 apart.

“We talked about it after the first -- we knew they would make a push,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

Both goals were at least partially the result of sloppiness by the Islanders. Kemppainen put back a rebound during a chance created when center Ryan Spooner picked off the puck near the blue line.

Pasternak’s go-ahead goal was generated when he collected a loose puck in the slot, turned and fired a shot through two Islanders defensemen.

“When you don’t manage the puck, you’re not going to have success,” Capuano said. “We had too many turnovers, too many giveaways. It’s going to tilt the ice. It’s going to lead to more zone time for the opposition.”

Spooner was credited with a goal at 8:09 of the third period when his pass across the crease ticked off the skates of Islanders defenseman Marek Zidlicky.

Center David Krejci scored an empty-netter with 2:25 left as the Bruins (3-3-1) won for the third time in four games (3-0-1) and improved to 3-0-0 on the road.

“Points in our last four games,” Connolly said. “We had a tough start to the season, but we’re coming on here and we’re starting to play a little better.”

Goalie Jonas Gustavsson, starting the night before his 31st birthday, made 23 saves.

“Better than most presents I get,” Gustavsson said with a grin. “A win is always nice. It’s better to celebrate a birthday with a win.”

Defenseman Thomas Hickey added a goal with 1:53 remaining in the third period for the Islanders (4-2-1), who had a four-game winning streak snapped and lost in regulation at Barclays for the first time (3-1-1).

Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves but allowed more goals than he did in his first two starts combined (three).

NOTES: The Bruins are the first Eastern Conference team to visit Barclays Center and will also be the first visitor to play two games at the building. The Islanders play host to the Bruins again on Nov. 8. ... The Islanders scratched RW Steve Bernier, G Thomas Greiss and D Brian Strait. ... The Bruins scratched LW Matt Beleskey, C Max Talbot and D Zach Trotman. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk, who was acquired from the Bruins before last season, played in his 400th NHL game. Bruins D Zdeno Chara, who began his career with the Islanders in 1997, played in his 1,200th career game. ... Among the New York Mets at the game were 2B Daniel Murphy, the National League Championship Series MVP, as well as 3B David Wright, ace RHP Jacob deGrom and RHP Matt Harvey, an avowed New York Rangers fan who nonetheless held aloft the Islanders’ third jersey with his number 33 on the back.