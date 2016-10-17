Preview: Bruins at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets' offense was non-existent last time out, save for producing two goals in the fading seconds of the first period, and the club will need to focus on a better effort when it faces the Boston Bruins on Monday in the opener of its three-game homestand. The Jets dropped a 4-3 decision at Minnesota on Saturday, registering a total of only eight shots over the final 40 minutes.

“We need to be a little bit quicker trying to establish a shot, get on that rebound and set up our offense from there,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler, who has recorded two goals and two assists through two games, told reporters after his team allowed four unanswered goals to erase a 2-0 lead. The Bruins also suffered their first loss Saturday, giving up three goals over the opening 13:13 in falling 4-1 at Toronto. “Our team did not do a good job of battling, even to get to the front of the net,” Boston coach Claude Julien told reporters afterward. David Pastrnak scored the lone goal for the Bruins, who saw newcomer David Backes suffer a hand injury and played without Patrice Bergeron for the second consecutive game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), TSN3, TVA (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (1-1-0): Losing Backes – who was not available to the media after Saturday’s game – for a significant period of time would be bad news as Bergeron is sidelined with a lower-body injury, although the latter has not been ruled out of Monday's contest. Pastrnak has provided most of the punch offensively for Boston, scoring three goals and setting up two others while posting a plus-5 rating. Backup goaltender Anton Khudobin struggled Saturday, but Julien expects Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) to return to the lineup Monday.

ABOUT THE JETS (1-1-0): Defenseman Nikolaj Ehlers and Wheeler scored in the final 1:11 of the first period Saturday before Winnipeg went ice-cold offensively, recording only 17 shots overall while going 0-for-3 on the power play. Mark Scheifele registered a goal and an assist against the Wild while defenseman Dustin Byfuglien set up a pair of tallies. Michael Hutchinson stopped 27-of-31 shots in his season debut Saturday as Winnipeg allowed four goals for the second consecutive contest.

OVERTIME

1. Rask was “sore” after Boston’s season-opening victory Thursday at Columbus but could have played against Toronto if needed.

2. Winnipeg has allowed five second-period goals through two games.

3. Boston LW Brad Marchand did not register a shot Saturday after posting a five-point performance in the season opener.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Bruins 2