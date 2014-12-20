Hutchinson strong as Jets down Bruins

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Michael Hutchinson continues to deliver all-star caliber goaltending for the Winnipeg Jets.

Not bad for a backup.

Hutchinson stopped 30 shots, including all 16 he faced in the third period, to spark the Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Center Mathieu Perreault scored his fifth goal of the season with just 23 seconds left in the second period off a deflected shot by Dustin Byfuglien to break a 1-1 tie.

Boston pressed for the equalizer in the final period but couldn’t solve the rookie netminder.

Left winger Evander Kane scored his sixth goal of the season for Winnipeg (17-10-6) early in the first period.

Defenseman Torey Krug replied with his sixth goal for the Bruins (16-14-3) in the middle frame.

The Jets played with a severely depleted blue line as four regulars are sidelined with injuries. But the way Hutchinson and regular starter Ondrej Pavelec are playing, the club is by no means defenseless.

Hutchinson leads all NHL goalies with at least 10 starts this season with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. He ran his personal record to 7-2-2 this season with the victory over Boston, the organization that drafted him in 2008.

”It’s always fun when you play against a former organization,“ said Hutchinson, whose first-ever NHL win came against Boston back in April as a late-season call-up. ”It gives you a little bit more motivation to bear down and make saves, especially when you know guys on the other team.

“It really makes it fun.”

The Jets struck first as Kane knocked in a rebound off a low, hard point drive from defenseman Grant Clitsome to open the scoring at 3:12 of the first period, the only shot of the 16 they took in the period that Boston goalie Tuukka Rask couldn’t stop.

Hutchinson faced only four shots through the opening 20 minutes but didn’t feel rusty when things got a lot busier in the second and third periods.

“I get energy from watching the guys work so hard in the other zone,” he said. “They really gave it to (the Bruins). It’s easy to stay in the game when you’re just enjoying your team battle in the offensive zone.”

Rask finished with 25 saves.

Veteran defenseman Jay Harrison made his Winnipeg debut after being picked up in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and drew the second assist on Kane’s goal. He received a warm, welcoming ovation when he controlled the puck in the neutral zone, but the cheer was near-deafening just a half-minute later when his assist was announced.

Krug pulled the Bruins even at 4:49 of the second period. After Hutchinson flopped to make a sensational save off a two-one-break by forwards Chris Kelly and Carl Soderberg, Krug swooped in and deposited the rebound behind the Jets netminder.

Badly outplayed for most of the second period, the Jets got the go-ahead goal at 19:37 on a floater through traffic that originally was credited to Byfuglien. Right winger Blake Wheeler slid the puck back to the point and then stormed the front of the net to provide the shield, but it was Perreault with the tip-in goal.

Wheeler said it was simple grunt work that produced the go-ahead goal.

“(In the) second period they kind of took over the game. The momentum was definitely on their side,” said Wheeler. “(Andrew Ladd) made a game-changing play with a big hit, they started bobbling the puck a little bit and we were able to hem them for a second and that’s really all it takes... get a couple of bodies in front of the net and we got a good break.”

Boston head coach Claude Julien said his goaltender had no chance on Perreault’s game winner.

”We had tied the game 1-1 and then we give that goal with 23 seconds left,“ he said. ”They keep the puck in the middle of the ice, they put it back in and then we don’t box out and it’s in our net.

“We’re making costly mistakes.”

Rask admitted he didn’t see Byfgulien’s shot.

“I saw he had the puck. Then they started cheering and I turned back and I didn’t even see the puck in the net, so no chance there.”

NOTES: New Jets D Jay Harrison arrived at the rink just a few hours before puck drop but was in the lineup Friday night paired with D Grant Clitsome. Harrison, acquired Thursday from the Carolina Hurricanes for a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, was immediately plugged into a defensive corps ravaged by injuries. Toby Enstrom, Zach Bogosian, Jacob Trouba and Mark Stuart are all out for several weeks. ... After missing 11 straight games and 17 of the last 19 due to a nagging groin injury, C David Krejci returned to the Boston lineup Wednesday night in Minnesota. ... LW Simon Gagne remains on a leave of absence from the Bruins. He returned home to Quebec earlier this month to be with his father, who was diagnosed with liver cancer. ... Jets fans have been invited to MTS Centre on Sunday, Jan. 11 to watch on the big screens as the Anaheim Ducks retire the jersey of legendary scorer Teemu Selanne prior to the Jets-Ducks game at the Honda Center. Selanne started his 21-year NHL career in Winnipeg in 1992, scoring 76 goals and winning the Calder Trophy for the league’s top rookie. He played four seasons in Winnipeg before being traded to Anaheim in 1996.