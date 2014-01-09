Preview: Bruins at Kings

After stumbling out of the blocks, the Boston Bruins look to regain their footing when they continue their brutal three-game road trip through the Golden State on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Bruins’ bid to hand Anaheim its first regulation home loss fell short on Tuesday as the Ducks scored four special-team goals en route to a 5-2 victory. Boston’s road doesn’t get much easier as Los Angeles boasts a 14-5-3 mark at Staples Center while Saturday’s foe - San Jose - owns a 15-1-3 home record.

While the Bruins have lost four of their last five road games, the Kings suffered their sixth setback in seven contests (1-5-1) - a 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. Los Angeles, which has mustered just 10 goals over the seven-game stretch, is 1-0-1 on its five-game homestand that concludes with dates against Detroit (Saturday) and Vancouver (Monday).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (28-13-2): Loui Eriksson altered his wardrobe during Wednesday’s practice, replacing his no-contact green jersey for a more traditional grey one. The Swede has been sidelined since Dec. 7 after he suffered his second concussion of the season. Milan Lucic also was participating in practice, one day after sitting out versus Anaheim with an illness.

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-13-5): Jeff Carter, who set up Los Angeles’ lone tally on Tuesday, has scored eight goals in his last 13 contests. Carter’s play notwithstanding, the Kings’ sputtering power play has been cause for concern as it has converted just five times in the last 65 opportunities. Former Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Quick, who is 5-2-0 lifetime versus the Bruins, has yielded just two goals on 45 shots since returning from a 24-game absence due to a groin injury.

OVERTIME

1. Boston LW Daniel Paille has collected four goals and an assist in his last five contests. Prior to this surge, Paille tallied three times and set up two others in 31 games.

2. Los Angeles C Mike Richards is mired in a 19-game goalless drought.

3. The Bruins have yielded seven power-play goals in their last four contests.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Kings 1