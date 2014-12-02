Preview: Bruins at Kings

A pair of struggling teams square off Tuesday, when the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins. Los Angeles ended November with three losses in four games, including a 4-1 home setback against Chicago on Saturday. Jordan Nolan scored his first goal of the season early in the second period to halve a 2-0 deficit, but Jonathan Quick allowed Brad Richards’ second of the contest less than three minutes later en route to his second straight defeat.

Boston enters Tuesday’s contest also having dropped three of its last four. Brad Marchand and Simon Gagne scored at 10:20 of the second and third periods, respectively, but Anaheim tallied three times in between and emerged with a 3-2 triumph Monday. The contest was the opener of a four-game West Coast road trip for the Bruins, who also have lost three of four away from home.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (14-10-1): Marchand’s goal against the Ducks was his first since Nov. 4, ending a seven-game drought. The 26-year-old notched only two assists between the tallies. David Pastrnak, an 18-year-old right wing from the Czech Republic who was drafted 25th overall in June, recorded his first career point in his third NHL game on Monday by assisting on Marchand’s goal.

ABOUT THE KINGS (12-7-5): Saturday’s setback ended Los Angeles’ three-game winning streak at home and also marked the first time in eight contests it was limited to fewer than three goals. There’s an outside shot the Kings could receive a boost on the blue line Tuesday as Alec Martinez is close to returning to the lineup. The 27-year-old, who scored the Stanley Cup-clinching goal last postseason, has not played since Nov. 13 due to a finger injury.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin has collected 11 points in as many games after being kept off the scoresheet in each of his first seven contests this season.

2. Gagne’s goal on Monday was his 600th career point.

3. Quick went 5-0-2 prior to his current skid.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Bruins 1