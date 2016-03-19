Preview: Bruins at Kings

The Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings attempt to continue their quest for the top spot in the Western Conference when they host the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Los Angeles, which also is looking to extend its winning streak to four games, owns a four-point lead over Anaheim in the Pacific and trails Central-leading Dallas by two for first in the West.

The Kings are 10-2-2 in their last 14 contests, with both regulation losses coming against the Ducks. Boston looks to turn things around on its four-game road trip as it scored a total of two goals in setbacks at San Jose and Anaheim. The Bruins, who began the month 5-0-2 before embarking on the trek, reside in second place in the Atlantic Division ± three points behind Florida and one ahead of Tampa Bay. Los Angeles let loose on the Bruins in Boston on Feb. 9, registering a 9-2 victory as nine different players tallied and 15 of the team’s 18 skaters recorded at least one point.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (39-25-8): The back-to-back regulation losses in California are the team’s first since it dropped road decisions to the New York Rangers and Philadelphia on Jan. 11 and 13, respectively. Loui Eriksson had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Friday at Anaheim and remains in a three-way tie for second on the team in scoring with 54 points. Eriksson is even with David Krejci and leading goal-scorer Brad Marchand (34), who has gone four games without a point.

ABOUT THE KINGS (43-22-5): Anze Kopitar is coming off his third multi-goal performance of the season, a two-tally effort in Thursday’s overtime triumph over New York that included the game-winner. The 28-year-old Slovenian, who leads Los Angeles with 64 points, has recorded at least one in eight of his last nine contests ± collecting six goals and six assists in that span. Jeff Carter needs two tallies in his last 12 contests to avoid finishing below the 20-goal mark for the first time since netting 14 with Philadelphia in 2006-07.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games.

2. Boston C Patrice Bergeron has gone five contests without a goal after collecting five during a four-game streak.

3. Los Angeles has recorded a league-high eight victories when trailing after two periods.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Bruins 2