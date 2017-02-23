Preview: Bruins at Kings

The Boston Bruins aim to reclaim a postseason position Thursday as they continue their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings. Boston fell to 1-1-0 on its trek and had its four-game overall winning streak snapped with a 5-3 setback in Anaheim on Wednesday, falling out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference in the process.

Frank Vatrano continued his hot play against the Ducks, scoring a goal and setting up another to give him three tallies and three assists over his last four contests. Los Angeles looks to begin a winning streak after halting a three-game slide with a 2-1 triumph at Colorado on Tuesday. Trevor Lewis snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period to end his nine-game goal-scoring drought as the Kings remained two points behind Calgary for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Boston is hoping to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 1-0 home victory Dec. 18 behind Jimmy Hayes' goal and Tuukka Rask's 18 saves.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, NESN (Boston), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-24-6): Brad Marchand, who leads the team with 59 points, was kept off the scoresheet Wednesday for just the second time in his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old left wing, has collected eight goals and six assists in that span. Marchand and David Pastrnak are tied for the team lead with 25 goals apiece, making Boston one of three teams (Pittsburgh, Winnipeg) with two players who have reached the plateau.

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-26-4): Tyler Toffoli scored his 10th goal of 2016-17 on Tuesday, joining Jeff Carter (29) and Tanner Pearson (19) as the only members of the team in double digits. Darryl Sutter can become the winningest coach in franchise history Thursday as he enters the contest tied with Andy Murray for first place with 215 victories. Sutter will be coaching his 1,263rd NHL game, which will move him past Jacques Lemaire for sole possession of 13th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings placed G Jeff Zatkoff, who is 2-7-1 with an .879 save percentage in 13 games this season, on waivers Wednesday.

2. Boston C Dominic Moore, who is mired in a 26-game drought, needs three goals to reach 100 in the NHL.

3. Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown is three points shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Bruins 2