Preview: Bruins at Lightning

Steven Stamkos looks to keep his hot streak going as the surprising Tampa Bay Lightning continue their seven-game homestand with an Atlantic Division battle against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The 23-year-old Stamkos is four points shy of 400 for his career and has recorded five goals over the last four contests - including the winning tally in the 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. The Bruins scored only 12 goals while going 3-2-0 since beating the Lightning 3-1 in the teams’ season opener.

Stamkos and captain Martin St. Louis, who has 10 points during Tampa Bay’s current 5-1-0 stretch, were kept off the scoresheet in the game against the Bruins on Oct. 3. Tuukka Rask continues to shine in net while playing every minute for the Bruins, yielding two or fewer goals in five of six games. Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop did not oppose Rask in the opener and has been outstanding since, winning all five of his starts.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (4-2-0): Veteran right wing Jarome Iginla leads the team in shots on goal with 21, but has produced only one assist in his first six games with the Bruins. Center David Krejci is also without a goal, however he has registered an assist in five of six games - including one in the 3-2 victory at Florida on Thursday. Swedish forward Carl Soderberg (ankle) is cleared to play and could make his season debut against the Lightning after skating with Brad Marchand and Chris Kelly at practice Friday.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-2-0): St. Louis, who played through a sore foot against Minnesota, and Valtteri Filppula were held out of practice on Friday for what the team termed a “maintenance day.” Forward Alex Killorn has registered two goals and four assists for the Lightning and shares the team lead in shots on goal with Stamkos at 21. Veteran defenseman Sami Salo recorded a goal and four assists to go along with a plus-7 rating over the last four contests for an improved blue line.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay and San Jose were the only teams rated in the top six of the league in average goals for and against along with average shots allowed through Thursday’s games.

2. Boston is 27-4-9 all time against the Lightning at home, but only 17-16-5 at Tampa Bay.

3. After being a healthy scratch for two straight games, Bruins D Dougie Hamilton scored his first goal and registered five shots on net against Florida.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Bruins 2