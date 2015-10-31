Preview: Bruins at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning hope to end their baffling offensive drought Saturday as they host the Boston Bruins, who top the league in goals per game. The Lightning led the NHL in scoring a season ago but have recorded one goal during an 0-2-1 slump after a solid start, while their most productive forward line from 2014-15 has yet to find its form.

The “Triplets Line” of Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov has managed just 11 points in 11 games after combining for 200 in 82 contests last season. “We’re so used to scoring goals, you have to scratch your head a little bit when you go through a stretch like this,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters after a 2-1 loss to Colorado on Thursday. “They’re working their tails off. It’s only natural to be frustrated.” Boston improved to 5-0-1 since losing to Tampa Bay 6-3 at home on Oct. 12 with Friday’s 3-1 triumph at Florida. Center David Krejci is leading the way for the Bruins with 15 points, including at least one in all nine contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (5-3-1): Krejci, who notched his 300th career assist Friday, has the longest point streak to start a season for the Bruins since 1992-93. Brad Marchand doubled his goal total for the season with a pair against Florida before receiving a game misconduct for boarding Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov late in the third period. Patrice Bergeron also has played a big part in the Bruins’ revival with 10 points, Loui Eriksson has recorded nine and newcomer Jimmy Hayes, who registered six hits and six shots on Friday, has posted eight.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (5-4-2): Third-leading scorer Jonathan Drouin (six points) and fellow forward Cedric Paquette are doubtful with lower-body injuries while Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed ailment after missing practice Friday. Alex Killorn moved up to Drouin’s spot with captain Steven Stamkos and Ryan Callahan against Colorado and notched his second goal of the campaign. Ben Bishop, who is 3-3-2 lifetime versus the Bruins, has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his 10 starts but is only 3-3-0 in those contests.

OVERTIME

1. Boston G Tuukka Rask has allowed one goal in his last two starts and is 9-4-1 lifetime against Tampa Bay.

2. Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman is tied for second in the league in assists with 10.

3. Bruins D Zdeno Chara has produced six points and owns a plus-7 rating in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Bruins 2