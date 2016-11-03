Preview: Bruins at Lightning

Goaltender Tuukka Rask’s return from injury has steadied the Boston Bruins on the defensive side of the ice and the next challenge will be waking up a dormant offense. The Bruins managed three goals while riding Rask to victories in the last two games and go for three in a row on the road when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Boston has recorded 14 goals in eight games since opening the season with a 6-3 victory over Columbus, but Rask surrendered three goals in his last four starts that sandwiched missing three games. The 29-year-old from Finland is 5-0-0 overall with a .961 save percentage and has won nine of 15 career starts against the Lightning, who come home after a 3-3-0 road trip. Tampa Bay, which plays four of the next five at home, shook off three straight losses by rolling past the New York Islanders 6-1 on Tuesday as Nikita Kucherov registered a pair of goals and two assists. “Everyone did their job,” Lightning goalie Ben Bishop told reporters. “You can see the results when we play the right way.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (5-4-0): Boston will get speedy forward David Pastrnak back from a two-game suspension, which should add a spark to an offense that includes only two players with more than four points. Brad Marchand boasts 11 points and Pastrnak eight but offensive defenseman Torey Krug, along with forwards Matt Beleskey, Riley Nash and Jimmy Hayes, have yet to contribute one. Center Patrice Bergeron (one goal) is battling through early-season injuries while power forward David Backes (four points, five games) is recovering from elbow surgery and is questionable.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (6-4-0): The only bad news out of Tuesday’s victory was the upper-body injury sustained by winger Jonathan Drouin, who took an elbow during a big hit from Islanders defenseman Calvin de Haan in the first period and did not return. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper told reporters Drouin was held out as a precaution, that he remained in “good spirits” and would be re-evaluated Wednesday. Kucherov’s big night tied him with captain Steven Stamkos for the team lead with 12 points and the Lightning got a boost from defenseman Slater Koekkoek, who had two assists in his season debut.

1. Tampa Bay has killed off 27-of-30 power plays – including all 10 in the last three games – and were tied for second in the league through Tuesday.

2. Boston’s 21-year-old F Danton Heinen, who did not have a point in seven games, was sent to Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

3. The teams split four games last season and the Lightning have notched at least a point in five of the last seven meetings (4-2-1).

PREDICTION: Lightning 3, Bruins 1