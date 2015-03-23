Stamkos brawl ignites Lightning past Bruins

TAMPA, Fla. -- Steven Stamkos usually sparks the Tampa Bay Lightning with his scoring, but a rare fight and five-minute penalty in the first period Sunday motivated his teammates to score twice in 15 seconds on the way to 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins at Amalie Arena.

The win was Tampa Bay’s first against Boston since 2012 after going 0-8-2 in its last 10 meetings.

“Stammer’s got 40 goals, not 40 fights,” coach Jon Cooper said of the significance of his rare decision. “The kid wants to win. He understands that there are other parts of the game besides scoring goals, and that’s another part of the game. ... If he doesn’t do that for us, I‘m not so sure we end up scoring those goals.”

The Lightning (45-21-7) continue to pile up points and push Montreal for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, while Boston (36-25-12) is clinging a one-point lead on Ottawa for the second and final wild card in the East.

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop gave up a goal in the opening minute, then held the Bruins in check, with 25 saves as he improved to 36-11-4 on the season.

Stamkos received a five-minute major penalty after trading blows with Brad Marchand at 10:05. Within a minute, Tampa Bay scored twice -- goals just 15 seconds apart -- for a 3-1 lead.

“I thought that was the right moment, and I was lucky we responded the way we did,” said Stamkos, who had one previous fight in his NHL career. “It looks great, but if it goes the other way, maybe we’re asking a different question. It happened to happen that way, and it’s definitely nice.”

The first goal came when right winger J.T. Brown skated between two Bruins defenders and beat goalie Tuukka Rask for his third goal of the season. Seconds later, defenseman Anton Stralman scored for the second straight game, his eighth of the season giving Tampa Bay a two-goal advantage with its captain and leading scorer still in the box.

”They scored a couple of goals after that, but I‘m not going to stand here and say it’s Brad’s fault,“ Bruins coach Claude Julien said. ”He stood up for himself, he stands up for his team. I look more at how those goals were scored.

“There’s got to be a better commitment from certain guys, and if you get that, then you don’t get those goals going in.”

Tampa Bay’s offense-from-defense trend continued in the second period, as defenseman Jason Garrison scored on an assist from center Tyler Johnson for the 4-1 lead.

Boston jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 33 seconds in. Center Patrice Bergeron scored his 21st goal, beating goalie Ben Bishop off assists from left winger Marchand and defenseman Adam McQuaid.

Tampa Bay answered in a big way. Center Vladislav Namestnikov tied the game 5:49 into the first, getting his sixth goal of the season with assists from left winger Brenden Morrow and Brown.

Boston, which was playing back-to-back after losing in overtime at Florida on Saturday night, cut the Tampa lead to 4-2 on a power-play goal with 9:38 left from defenseman Zdeno Chara, his eighth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay answered with its own power-play goal, making it 5-2 on left wing Ondrej Palat, his 18th of the season. Boston added a goal with 47 seconds left by left wing Daniel Paille -- his sixth of the season -- to cut the lead to 5-3.

Boston returns to Tampa in the final game of the regular season for both teams. The Lightning are jockeying for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, at least, while Boston is struggling just to stay in the postseason mix.

“We’ve got to be accountable. We’re professionals,” Bergeron said. “For yourself, make sure you show up every night. Right now, it’s making sure we’re committed. It’s on and off. When we are doing the right thing, things are happening on the ice. When they’re not, we’re seeing midway through the first to the third. It’s definitely unacceptable right now at this stage, this point of the year with how important the game are and the points are.”

NOTES: The Bruins played without C David Krejci, who has a knee injury, and D Dougie Hamilton and RW Brian Ferlin, both healthy scratches. ... Tampa Bay continues to play without two key players, C Cedric Paquette (upper body) and D Braydon Coburn (lower body), who each missed his fifth consecutive game. ... Tampa Bay concludes its six-game homestand with games Tuesday against the Florida Panthers and Thursday against the Nashville Predators. Boston returns home for its next two games, playing host to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday.