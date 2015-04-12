Lightning ready to make some noise; Bruins season ends

TAMPA, Fla. -- Both teams had their postseasons decided by the third period, but there was playoff intensity as the Boston Bruins tied the game with 1:06 left, only to see the Tampa Bay Lightning win 3-2 in shootout Saturday night, finishing their regular season with a franchise-record 50 wins.

“That was actually a really good game to finish on,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “There was life in this building, and it was a tough game.”

The Lightning missed out on an Atlantic Division title when the Montreal Canadiens went to overtime in their final game, and Boston was eliminated when Pittsburgh won to clinch the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Tampa Bay (50-24-8) has home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs and will face the Detroit Red Wings, who won Saturday to jump ahead of Ottawa for the third seed in the Atlantic.

“I think everybody is pretty down right now. When you don’t make the playoffs, you’ve failed,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “It’s disappointing to say the least. It’s a failed season for us. We have to be ready to rebound here and hopefully get ourselves going in the right direction.”

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop stopped all three shots in overtime and 36 overall, and defenseman Victor Hedman scored on Tampa Bay’s second shootout shot. Bruins left winger Brad Marchand had scored his 24th goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2 with 1:06 left in regulation.

Boston (41-27-14) was eliminated from the Eastern Conference’s last wild card midway through the third period when Pittsburgh won to clinch the final playoff spot. Minutes later, Tampa Bay locked up the second seed in the East when Montreal went to overtime, scoring the point it needed to clinch the Atlantic Division title.

“We’re turning the page here, with just being satisfied getting into the playoffs,” Lightning center Steven Stamkos said. “We’re ready to make some noise. We have to have that confidence heading in, and I think we have that quiet confidence.”

The teams played to a 1-1 tie after two periods, with both goals coming in a span of 52 seconds in the second period.

Lightning rookie center Jonathan Marchessault, called up from the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch before the game, got his first NHL goal with 14:52 left in the second. Marchessault had played just three previous NHL games, including one with Tampa Bay in October, and had led the Crunch in scoring this season.

The excitement of Marchessault’s goal was short-lived, as Boston left wing Loui Eriksson scored his 22nd goal on a rebound.

“They did battle hard right till the end, and we found a way to tie it and bring it to a shootout,” Julien said. “That’s a credit to our players. It’s unfortunate. We could have used a lot more of that as we were battling for playoffs, but you’ve got to move on here.”

The teams continued their trend of physical hockey this season. In the first period, Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid went high on Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov, knocking him out of the game and drawing a two-minute penalty for an illegal check to the head. It was the Lightning’s only power play in the first two periods.

Tampa Bay took the lead with 14:49 left in the third, getting a goal from rookie defenseman Nikita Nesterov, his third of the season. Nesterov scored on a long shot with assists from defenseman Matthew Carle and Marchessault.

NOTES: The Lightning recalled rookie forward Jonathan Marchessault from the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, where he had a team-best 41 assists and 64 points this season. Marchessault, 24, played one game for Tampa Bay in October, but Saturday was just his fourth NHL game. ... Tampa Bay had rookie LW Jonathan Drouin out with illness and D Jason Garrison and D Andrej Sustr both missing their sixth game with upper-body injuries. C Alex Killorn missed a third game with an undisclosed injury. ... Boston had D Dougie Hamilton out with an undisclosed injury and C Gregory Campbell and LW Daniel Paille as healthy scratches.