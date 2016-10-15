Preview: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Talk about living up to the hype -- and then some. Rookie Auston Matthews turned in a spellbinding debut for the ages with a record-setting four-goal performance and now the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft will look to lead his team to its first victory when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

"The first game is always a memorable one. I think (Wednesday) night was definitely something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Matthews said following Toronto's 5-4 overtime loss at Ottawa. "That's in the past now and we have a big home opener on Saturday, so we'll get focused for that now." The first No. 1 pick by the Maple Leafs since 1985, Matthews is sure to energize Toronto's fan base after needing only 40 minutes to become the first player to score four goals in his NHL debut. It took a historic performance by Matthews to dwarf the season debut of Boston's Brad Marchand, who scored twice and registered a career high-tying five-point night in a 6-3 win at Columbus on Thursday. The Bruins won four of five games versus the Maple Leafs last season, including both matchups in Toronto.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; NBCSN, NESN (Boston), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (1-0-0): Marchand, signed to an eight-year, $49 million contract last month and coming off a magnificent performance for Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey, appears intent on improving his career high of 37 goals set last season. Despite the absence of No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron, Marchand blended perfectly on a makeshift line with David Pastrnak (four points) and David Backes, who collected two goals apiece. "(Pastrnak) had a great game," Marchand said. "We need young guys that are playing the right way, and step up and have good games. That’s how you win.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0): Matthews lit up the Twitterverse with a performance that prompted high-scoring Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin -- a former No. 2 overall draft pick -- to tweet: "I don't even know what to say. Just a treat to watch tonight." Another player overshadowed by Matthews was center William Nylander, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2014 draft who collected 20 points in 22 games last two and assisted on two goals by Toronto's prize rookie. Conversely, goaltender Frederik Andersen, acquired from Anaheim in the offseason, had a rocky debut with his new team.

OVERTIME

1. Pastrnak's four-point performance Thursday doubled his previous career high for a game.

2. Matthews became one of five players to record a hat trick in his NHL debut.

3. Bergeron (lower body) also has been ruled out of Saturday's game.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 3