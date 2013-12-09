Bruins continue to roll, defeat Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Boston Bruins continue to win despite mounting injuries and coach Claude Julien said it is because of belief in the system.

“You’ve got to believe in your system, what you want to accomplish as a team,” he said.

The Bruins showed plenty of belief and fortitude on Sunday in defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 to win both their weekend games despite a depleted lineup.

Center Carl Soderberg scored a goal and added an assist during a three-goal second period for the Bruins.

Defensemen Torey Krug and Kevan Miller, right winger Jarome Iginla and center Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins (20-8-2), who won their second game in a row and their fourth in the past five games. Left winger Milan Lucic and center David Krejci added two assists each.

“The way we play is a very demanding way of playing,” Julien said. “But we feel our scouts and upper management have done a good job of giving us the type of players that can play that game. So even with the guys that are being called up, they play a similar style back in Providence (of the AHL) and we ask them to do the same thing here. It’s about believing in what your team is all about. Our game can never change. We want to play a solid two-way game.”

The latest injury came during the first period, when defenseman Dougie Hamilton left with a lower-body injury and could be out for about a week.

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Maple Leafs

“It’s always a hard-fought game against them,” said Maple Leafs left winger James van Riemsdyk.

Center Peter Holland had a goal and an assist while center Jay McClement added a goal for the Maple Leafs (16-12-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Maple Leafs, who won in Ottawa on Saturday, are looking forward to regrouping before their next game on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings that starts another difficult part of the schedule.

“There’s been a lot of games for our team,” defenseman Dion Phaneuf said. “And we’re going to use these next two days to reload, refocus and get ready to start the week off right on Wednesday. You don’t look past Wednesday. We got two out of four points on the weekend so we’ve got to take that and go forward.”

Bruins goaltender Chad Johnson stopped 30 shots. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots in the Toronto goal

The Maple Leafs cut the Bruins lead to 3-2 at 0:37 of the third period when McClement scored his first goal of the season on a rebound.

But Iginla jammed home a pass from Lucic at 16:00 of the third period for his sixth goal of the season.

“I think that really we put the puck in the net,” Maple Leafs coach Randy Carlyle said. “I think Dion (Phaneuf) stopped it from going across the line and I think when he went to clear, he threw it off the back of Bernier.”

Bergeron scored on an empty net with 11 seconds left in the game for his ninth goal of the season.

The Bruins used a couple of quick power-play goals in the second to erase Toronto’s 1-0 first-period lead and tacked on an even-strength goal before the period ended to take a two-goal lead.

“It was a tough one but we had a pretty good second period,” Krejci said. “Going into the third with a 3-1 lead is a pretty good feeling and we got the job done tonight. We’ve been missing some key players but we have to play with what we’ve got.”

Soderberg tied it with his fourth goal of the season at 5:14 of the second period from close range with right winger Carter Ashton off on a delay-of-game minor for knocking the puck over the glass.

Krug scored his eighth of the season at 6:47, a slap shot from just beyond the right faceoff circle to make it 2-1 with defenseman Carl Gunnarsson serving a holding penalty.

Carlyle said it wasn’t so much a problem with his team’s special teams. “It was just two bad clearances,” he said.

Boston took a 3-1 lead at 15:58 of the second when Miller scored his first goal of the season on a wrist shot from the right point after Soderberg won a faceoff in the Toronto zone.

The Maple Leafs took the lead when Holland scored his third goal of the season at 12:20 of the first period, pouncing on a loose puck and banking it in off Johnson after a shot from defenseman Jake Gardiner.

NOTES: Bruins RW Shawn Thornton was not with the team as he awaits a hearing with the league after he pulled down Penguins D Brooks Orpik and punched him in the face several times while he was on the ice Saturday in Boston’s 3-2 win. ... Bruins C Chris Kelly (ankle fracture) was placed on long-term injured reserve and D Adam McQuaid (lower body) was put on injured reserve. RW Matt Fraser and C Ryan Spooner were promoted from AHL Providence on emergency recall. ... The Bruins also were without D Johnny Boychuk (back) and LW Loui Eriksson (concussion). ... Toronto was without C Tyler Bozak (oblique), C Dave Bolland (ankle), LW Joffrey Lupul (groin) and RW Colton Orr (elbow). ... The game against the Bruins was the first Sunday regular-season home game for the Maple Leafs since they lost 5-2 to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 23, 2003.