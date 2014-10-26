Toronto native helps Bruins down Leafs

TORONTO -- Playing at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre brings everything full circle for Boston Bruins defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

Hamilton grew up in Toronto attending Leafs games as a kid dreaming of one day playing in the National Hockey League.

On Saturday night, Hamilton led a depleted Bruins defense, scoring a goal and setting up two others as Boston defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1.

“I thought our whole d-core played really well and probably our best defensive game this year,” said Hamilton, who was second to only defenseman Dennis Seidenberg with 22:31 in ice time. “We kept talking about and kept focusing on it and we executed well.”

Boston centers Carl Soderberg and David Krejci gave the visiting Bruins a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Center Gregory Campbell and Hamilton added third-period goals.

With the win, the Bruins (5-5-0) have won three of four and the Leafs’ loss drops them to 1-4-0 on home ice this season. Toronto (3-4-1) doesn’t have a regulation win on home ice this season.

Leafs starter Jonathan Bernier, who allowed four goals on 25 shots, was replaced by James Reimer at 4:09 of the third period. Bernier drops to 1-3-1 this season.

Toronto’s dressing room was closed for nearly 20 minutes after the game as coach Randy Carlyle addressed his players and the team had a players’ meeting afterward.

”Frustration, anger,“ Carlyle said of his postgame emotions. ”Those are two things front and center that were probably from the coaching staff’s perspective.

“We didn’t win too many battles early in the hockey game.”

Center Nazem Kadri said, “No explanation. I think we’re two different teams on the road and home for some reason.”

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 32 saves to improve to 4-3-0. Rask, who was Toronto’s first-round pick at the 2005 NHL Draft, improves to 10-2-0 against his former team.

“We seem to play a good game against them a lot of times, you know,” Rask said. “Even though they get a lot of shots, when we limit the second-hand opportunities, it helps my job.”

Reimer finished with eight saves in relief.

Rask was tested early as Leafs center Tyler Bozak one-timed a pass from left winger David Clarkson in the slot less than two minutes into the first period, which the Bruins goaltender was able to smother.

He said after the game that it could’ve been a different result had that shot found the back of the net.

“That was a defensive breakdown again and it kind of surprised me too,” he said. “Ended up saving that, so that’s a good start. Better saving that than falling behind.”

Right winger Richard Panik had the lone Toronto goal -- his first as a member of the Leafs -- at 14:17 of the third period.

In addition to defenseman Zdeno Chara being sidelined, Boston’s blue line was without Kevan Miller (shoulder).

The Bruins’ makeshift defense, which included rookie Zach Trotman playing his third career NHL game, held Toronto below 10 shots in each of the first two periods.

“When you lose a guy like Zdeno, you have to rely on a lot more (than structure),” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “It’s got to be a total team effort, total team commitment to the structure, the system that we use, and we got that out of our guys tonight.”

NOTES: Bruins D Zdeno Chara missed his first game of the season because of a posterior cruciate ligament injury. Chara is expected to miss four to six weeks after sustaining the injury on Thursday against the New York Islanders. ... Boston D Zach Trotman made his regular-season debut in Chara’s place. It was Trotman’s first NHL game since January. ... Boston D Joe Morrow and RW Matt Fraser were healthy scratches. ... Maple Leafs LW David Booth (foot) and RW Brandon Kozun (ankle) missed Saturday’s game. ... The Leafs and Bruins, along with the Devils and Senators in Ottawa and Rangers and Canadiens in Montreal, simultaneously held a pregame ceremony to honor Corporal Nathan Cirillo, who was shot and killed at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday, prior to puck drop.