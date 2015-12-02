Preview: Bruins at Oilers

The Boston Bruins hope to begin the December portion of their schedule the exact same way they ended November when they kick off a three-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Boston concluded last month with five consecutive victories, including Friday’s 4-3 home triumph over the New York Rangers.

Ryan Spooner forged a tie with 3:46 remaining in the third period and David Krejci snapped it just over two minutes later as the Bruins finished November with a 7-5-0 record after opening it with a three-game slide. Edmonton is beginning a five-game homestand after capping a 1-3-1 road trip with a 3-0 setback at Toronto on Monday. The Oilers were blanked twice on the trek, which saw them score a total of five goals, but have earned points in three of their last four contests (2-1-1). Boston registered three of a possible four points against the Oilers last season, posting a 5-2 home victory before dropping a 4-3 shootout decision in Edmonton.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (13-8-1): Krejci’s goal on Friday was his ninth of the season, putting him one behind Brad Marchand for the team lead. It also was his third game-winner, moving him ahead of Patrice Bergeron for first on the club. The 29-year-old Czech already has surpassed his totals of seven tallies and one game-winner from last season, when he was limited to 47 games due to a torn MCL.

ABOUT THE OILERS (8-15-2): Taylor Hall leads the club in goals (nine), assists (16) and points (25) but was one of many who failed to contribute during the road trip. The 24-year-old notched just one assist over the five contests after posting a five-game point streak during which he collected three goals and five assists. Leon Draisaitl has suffered a similar fate, scoring one goal on the trek after registering four tallies and six assists on a five-game point run.

OVERTIME

1. Hall, who is one goal shy of reaching double digits in each of his six NHL seasons, is the only Oilers forward that has appeared in each of the team’s games to own a positive plus/minus rating (plus-11).

2. Boston D Kevan Miller practiced Tuesday but is expected to miss his sixth straight game due to a concussion.

3. Edmonton RW Jordan Eberle has notched three goals in 12 games since returning from a shoulder injury and has yet to record an assist.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Oilers 3