Preview: Bruins at Oilers

The Boston Bruins attempt to move closer to first place in the Atlantic Division when they continue their four-game road trip Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers. Boston occupies third place in the Atlantic but climbed within four points of Montreal for the top spot with Wednesday's 5-2 triumph in Calgary.

David Pastrnak scored twice to extend his point streak to 10 contests while Brad Marchand recorded a goal and an assist to grab a share of the league scoring lead as the Bruins stretched their winning streak to four while putting an end to the Flames' 10-game run. Edmonton currently holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference as it continues its eight-game homestand. The Oilers, who trail Calgary by one point for third in the Pacific, improved to 2-2-1 on the stretch at Rogers Place with Tuesday's 7-1 triumph over Dallas in which Connor McDavid scored a goal to maintain a spot atop the points leaderboard. The 20-year-old captain, who has tallied in four of his last seven contests, is tied with Marchand and Chicago's Patrick Kane in the race for the Art Ross Trophy at 76 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (38-26-6): Marchand, who already has set a career high in points, is one goal away from matching the personal best of 37 he established last season. The 28-year-old has registered six points (four goals) in his last two games and 11 tallies over his last 10 contests. Pastrnak, who reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career, has collected five tallies and nine assists during his point streak.

ABOUT THE OILERS (36-24-9): Patrick Maroon, who already has set a career high in goals (22), recorded a tally and an assist Tuesday to match his personal best of 34 points. The 28-year-old left wing also notched that amount in 2014-15 with Anaheim. Benoit Pouliot got a huge monkey off his back versus the Stars, scoring his first goal since Dec. 8 to end a 28-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers C Leon Draisaitl is second on the team with 23 goals but has gone seven games without one.

2. Boston C Ryan Spooner returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing three contests while going through the NHL's concussion protocol and notched an assist.

3. Edmonton C David Desharnais has recorded two goals and an assist in five games since being acquired from Montreal.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Bruins 3